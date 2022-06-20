On Saturday, I returned to my old stomping grounds in Portland, Indiana.
The road trip down about an hour due south of Fort Wayne was to attend a visitation for Jack Ronald, longtime president and publisher of the Graphic Printing Company, which puts out the daily newspaper serving Jay County, The Commercial Review.
I went to pay my respects, because Jack was the person who gave me my first shot to work in journalism, and was someone I worked closely with during my four and a half years in Portland, because he was still intimately involved in the paper as not just its owner but also as someone who continued to contribute content and work in its newsroom.
I met Jack in March 2008, when I attended a journalism job fair at Ball State University.
I was in the final semester of my senior year at Purdue and needing to get more serious about the job hunt if I wanted to land something and not end up forced to move home after graduation.
I actually found out about the job fair late. Students were supposed to have signed up early and submitted their resumes and clips ahead of time to get included in a binder that was given to all the newspaper attendees. Students were also supposed to have set up scheduled times to meet with the pros to talk about open jobs or internships.
But since I found out about it late, I didn't do any of that and decided I was just going to crash the event and insert myself wherever I could.
So that Saturday morning I printed out some resumes, printed out copies of my best clips from the Exponent, put on something nice and carted myself the about two hours out to Muncie.
I walked around the room and dropped in at tables whenever it looked like someone was free. I stopped to talk with the guy from Jasper (an old friend of our news adviser at Purdue), someone from Marion, other journalists from other papers in Indiana cities that I recognized.
As the event went on and everyone kept buzzing around the room, I noticed one table with a guy sitting there alone, with no students lined up to chat with him.
So I dropped down at the table for The Commercial Review in Portland and met Jack Ronald for the first time.
I passed him my materials. He asked what I knew about Portland, to which I answered that I didn't know anything about it, because I didn't even know where it was located. As it turned out, he was just about a half hour up the road from Muncie, and about an hour south of Fort Wayne.
One thing on my resume caught Jack's eye and it wasn't anything that had to do with my journalism work. It was my major — creative writing.
As it happened, at that time in March 2008, this daughter was in the process of getting her first work of fiction published. We chatted for a bit about writing fiction and about my hopes that someday I'd write and publish a piece of fantasy.
Unlike many of the other places I talked to, Jack actually had a job open, not just an internship and not just taking resumes. He needed a new county government reporter to cover commissioners, county council and the like.
Ultimately, through a little luck, I made an impression.
Jack called me up to come interview in Portland. I took a drive out from Purdue to Jay County, to the city of 6,000 in a rural county of about 21,000. Jay County was unlike anywhere I had ever been, having grown up in the northwest Indiana suburbs and then attending Purdue.
We talked more, I interviewed. A few days later between classes at Purdue I had a call from Jack. I rang him back at Portland while out on the Memorial Mall at Purdue.
"I'd like to offer you a job," Jack said.
At the time I had no other prospects lined up so I remember immediately responding:
"I'd like to take that job."
One week after graduation, the day before my birthday on May 19, 2008, I officially started my career in local journalism.
I worked in Portland through the end of 2012, before moving on two and a half years in Franklin before arriving here in Kendallville.
On Saturday, at the visitation, I told Jack's wife that I'd always appreciate him giving me my first opportunity in newspaper.
Connie told me she knows that Jack's proud that I've grown to become the journalist I am today, that I've stuck with the business and risen to now running my own newsroom.
Jack knew his small-town paper wasn't somewhere most people were planning to stay forever. It was an incubator, where he could hire in new talent, teach them and help them grow and then watch them go on to bigger and better things.
He was a second-generation family newspaper man following in the footsteps of his father, Hugh, who founded Graphic Printing in 1946 and whose weekly newspaper grew to buy out the county's daily Daily Commercial Review.
Jack served as editor of The CR for 32 years, beating the streets of Jay County and delivering the important local news to its residents for decades.
Jack was very much to Portland kind of what Terry Housholder is to The News Sun and to Kendallville, an old-guard newspapermen who have lived and loved their communities their entire life, the kind of people who are now by-and-large disappearing from the industry.
Jay County lost and institution when Jack passed in April. He had mostly retired from service before his death, but lifetime journalists never really fully leave the business. Portland lost a giant, a part of and protector of its history.
And I lost my first boss, the first guy willing to take a chance on an overconfident kid coming out of college into a job he probably wasn't ready for.
And, 14 years later, here I still am. Building off the lessons I started learning in Portland, growing, evolving and still fighting the good fight in ink and paper every day.
So, from the bottom of my heart, thanks Jack, for giving me my shot.
I'll carry on your legacy and, I hope, continue to make you proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.