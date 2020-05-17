You are likely to be aware of the common symptoms of the disease COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and even loss of taste or smell have all been widely publicized.
However, the skin manifestations of COVID-19 were not recognized at the early stages of the pandemic. These skin changes include something that looks like a frostbite injury called pseudo-chilblains, as well as a measles-like rash, urticaria (hives), blister-like changes (vesicular eruptions), a petechial rash which is like a bunch of tiny bruises and scaling or thickened areas.
These COVID-associated “rashes” seem to be as numerous as they are hard to pin down. In a study from Spain, five clinical patterns were identified.
Finger or toe tip redness with blisters or pustules; so-called “pseudo-chilblains” (19%)
Vesicular (blister or chicken pox-like) eruptions (9%)
Maculopapular eruptions (47%)
Hives (19%)
Mottled or dead skin (6%)
The investigators found that the blister-like eruptions appeared earliest in the course of COVID-19, prior to any other symptoms in 15% of cases. They developed on the trunk and extremities, were most common in middle-aged adults, and typically lasted around 10 days.
In contrast, the pseudo-chilblains changes, which some people call “COVID toes” occurred later. In almost two-thirds (59%) of patients, these changes developed after other symptoms. Despite much concern in the lay press about sores on toes (which can also, less frequently, be present on fingers), pseudo-chilblains lesions correlated with a milder disease course and younger patient age. Livedo (mottled skin) and necrosis (dead skin), however, indicated more severe illness and a poor prognosis.
Nearly half of the patients had maculopapular exanthems (flat rash with bumpy areas). They also had more severe infections and typically broke out with the rash at the same time as other COVID-19 symptoms.
In a recent and alarming twist, some children have developed a multisystem inflammatory condition with features of toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki-like disease, including a red rash, conjunctivitis (pink eye) and glossitis (inflamed tongue) with high fever, abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms, and inflammation. These problems have been seen in the United Kingdom and France as well as in New York City.
Of all the COVID-associated skin manifestations, pseudo-chilblains has drawn the most attention to date. “COVID toes” were first described in China and then throughout Europe. These cases typically affect children and young adults.
Classic cold-induced chilblains is a self-limited condition characterized by redness of the tips of the toes (and sometimes fingers) with swelling. In contrast, pseudo-chilblains (COVID toes) often occurs in warmer climates, tends to be more severe with itching, burning and pain. It is more likely to ulcerate and takes longer to resolve.
Anecdotally, most young patients with pseudo-chilblains seem to follow this benign course, often remaining otherwise without symptoms.
The story of COVID-19 and skin manifestations is changing every day, with dozens of papers still in press. While the spotlight has fallen on pseudo-chilblains (“COVID toes”), the pathophysiology behind this strange manifestation remains mysterious.
COVID toes is treated with the same drugs used real chilblains. These include high-potency corticosteroids, aspirin, topical calcium channel blockers such as nifedipine, and nitroglycerin paste. All of these uses are off-label, which means that they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
Decisions in patients with COVID-related skin manifestations plus other characteristic symptoms (for example, cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell, loss of taste) or known COVID exposure are easy. They should be tested via nasopharyngeal swab and serologies.
In contrast, those with suspicious skin manifestations who are otherwise without symptoms, especially with no other risk factors, fall into a gray area. Should such individuals be tested? Should they self-quarantine? To date, there is no clear agreement among experts.
For now, if you develop skin problems and might have been exposed to COVID-19, contact your health care provider for further instructions and evaluation.
