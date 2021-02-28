Q. I am a contractor in northern Indiana and build two to three houses a year and have always respected your involvement in the building industry. I am a younger construction carpenter and have three guys that work for me. I try to do things right (I have workman’s comp insurance for my employees) and look forward to a long career of building and taking care of customers. I have been reading a lot about net-zero practices of construction and I am committed to building the highest thermal quality that my customers want to afford. I have not yet started to build double walls but have stopped building slab on grade style foundation so I can get a better thermal barrier to the exterior. How do I extend the vapor barrier to transition past the foundation? — Sean of DeKalb County
A. Sean, I like the way you are thinking, and the technologies are changing in the building sciences. I know most contractors do not think of building as a science, but it is.
Slab on grade style where you dig a trench footing with 2” foam on the inside of the concrete footing then forming and pouring a slab for the floor results in no real thermal break to the exterior meaning a cold floor. Sometimes this can cause frost and moisture around the exterior wall on the inside of your house.
To pour a foundation wall that can get insulated to the top of a poured slab on the inside is intended to be a thermal break. A common technique that is being used a lot is on the inside face of the foundation wall have two layers of 2” foam that runs all the way to the top of the foundation.
A treated plate is installed on the top of the foundation and when you pour the slab you pour to the top of that plate. This gives you a good thermal barrier to the exterior.
One better step is to bring the plastic vapor barrier of your under slab out past the foundation wall.
After you frame the exterior wall with subsiding installed, wrap the plastic up onto the wall, secure it and tape the top seam. This will complete the vapor barrier on the whole insulation envelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.