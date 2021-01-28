I received the gift of air pods just a few months before the pandemic began; at the time I never imagined how much of a role they would help me in getting through these strange times.
Listening to podcasts, especially while walking, has become a significant part of my life. Many of them I come across randomly such as NPR’s “Civics 101” that I discovered last week. I have listened to the Jan. 22 episode several times now.
The gist of the episode is defining five words that we are hearing quite often: insurrection, protest, terrorism, sedition and coup.
A community of social studies and civic education teachers meets virtually on a weekly basis to share resources, lesson plans and advice about how to approach topics with their students.
“How are you going to talk about this with your students tomorrow?” was the topic of the emergency meeting they had the evening of Jan. 6.
Meredith Baker, who teaches social studies in Virginia, suggested the first step of her discussion with students about the events of Jan. 6 would be defining five words, using basic dictionary definitions.
“In my class, meaning matters, language matters, accuracy matters, context matters, truth matters,” Baker said in the podcast. “I wanted to make sure we were all using the terms in the same way.”
The words they discussed and their dictionary definitions are:
Insurrection — defined as an act or instance of open revolt against civil authority or constituted government. The attack on the Capitol was a revolt against a constituted government. Daniel Shay’s rebellion in 1786, one of our nation’s most famous insurrections, was an armed insurrection to protest the foreclosure of farms due to debt. It showed some of the weaknesses of the Articles of Confederation and the events of the rebellion served as a catalyst for the Constitutional Convention and the creation of the new government.
Protest — defined as participation in a public demonstration in opposition to something
Coup — defined as the removal of an existing government from power usually through violent means. The only successful coup in U.S. history was in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898 when a duly elected government which included African-Americans and white people was violently overthrown. White supremacists murdered an unknown number of Black Americans. Baker and her class say Jan. 6 was not a coup because it does not meet the criteria for an attempted or failed coup.
Terrorism — defined as the use of violence or threat of violence against civilians in pursuit of political goals. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, from 1994-2020 there were 893 terrorist attacks in U.S. Right wing terrorists perpetrated 57% of the attacks; left wing, 25%; 15% by religious terrorists, 3% by ethnonationalists, and 0.7% by terrorists with other motives.
Sedition (incitement of insurrection) — defined as conduct or speech inciting rebellion against authority. U.S. history has many incidents of sedition.
I found the podcast extremely helpful and I hope more people who are following current events these days come across it, as I did.
Baker said in her class, meaning, language, accuracy, context and truth matter. The “Civics 101” podcast illustrates how vital educators are for the future of our nation.
Meaning, language, accuracy context and truth matter — or must matter — if our nation is to endure.
Here is the link for you to listen to the Jan. 22 podcast yourself — npr.org/podcasts/512508710/civics-101 — and perhaps you will want to listen to more.
