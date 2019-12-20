This past Sunday, Taryn, 4, attended church wearing a lovely brown and cream-colored dress with a gathered skirt and stylish boots. During Sunday school, Mrs. Zuehsow’s lesson focused on why the world needed a Savior. She held out a tray filled with candy and said every child who was perfect could have a piece of candy. “Who is perfect?” asked Mrs. Zuehsow. Various children admitted they are not perfect. But then Taryn raised her hand and asserted, “I’m perfect!” “You are?” Mrs. Zuehsow said with surprise. Taryn insisted, “I’m perfect. I have a beautiful dress on!”
During the children’s message at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Avilla, the Rev. Patrick Kuhlman had the children take turns pulling out of a bag elements of a manger scene he was creating. They took turns pulling out, one by one, shepherds, a cow, donkey, Wise Men, Mary, Joseph, the manger and even Baby Jesus. Pastor emphasized that Jesus was born in a stable with animals and it wasn’t clean and nice because where animals are it can be dirty and smelly. “Where’s the hay?” piped up Taryn, 4.
When Marjie’s children were younger (they are 27 and 29 now) she didn’t want to waste time putting name tags on the Christmas gifts she wrapped. So she started purchasing different wrapping paper for each family member. At first it started as a design featuring candy canes for her son and something girly for her daughter. Time has passed and they now have six grand babies. They still wrap the gifts without name tags and they put a small piece of each person’s wrapping paper in the bottom of his or her stocking. Then they try to guess which paper is theirs. The person who guesses which paper is his or hers gets to unwrap his or her presents first. When Marjie’s granddaughter asked how the presents get wrapped if they are from Santa, Marjie explained that on Christmas Eve, they leave the wrapping paper in the living room for Santa so that he can wrap the presents. They have asked that Santa put a small piece of paper at the bottom of the stocking for each person. He has graciously done so each year. — Marjie Keller of Kendallville
Ryker, 3, told his mother his head hurt. She asked him where his head hurt. Pointing to his forehead, he started to make the sign of the cross, and said, “Right at ‘In the name of the Father.’” — Sally Quake (grandmother of Ryker) of Fort Wayne
Andrew (Andy) said he would do his homework but he didn’t. Then Andy said that he would do his homework if he got marshmallows. His mother Jennie agreed. His brother Jason thought it was oh so strange, but his mother said he would only get some marshmallows if he gets a question right. He agreed as he stuffed his face with marshmallows. — Jason Collins (brother of Andrew) of Markle
Thank you to everyone who shares stories and/or photos for the “Funny things kids say” column which I have been writing since 1987! If you have a story or photo to share please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Thank you!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
