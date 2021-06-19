At this point in the agriculture year, most of our corn and soybeans are in the ground, hay has had its first harvest, and now producers are looking forward to the wheat and other small grain harvest across the state. Several field crops specialists from Penn State Extension joined together to create a helpful to-do list to help estimate yield of our small grain crops before they have been harvested.
Getting a preview of your crop’s quality can help you determine the order of harvest, suitability of your grain for a particular market, and the potential need to contact your insurance adjuster or segregate grain. While we lack clairvoyance, there are some clues we can gather along the road to harvest to help us know what to expect once the combine starts rolling.
Estimating yield
It is impossible to get a perfect forecast of yield ahead of harvest, but there are ways to obtain a relative understanding of the potential for your fields.
The more samples taken from a field, the more accurate the yield assessment. We recommend sampling a minimum of three random locations per field. Avoid sampling in or around bordering rows and areas adjacent to wheel tracks, field edges, errant weedy patches, particularly wet or dry spots, or sprayer overlap zones (often found in field corners).
Do the following steps at each sample location in the field:
Count the number of heads in 5 feet of row. Count only what will be harvested by the combine, and viable heads. For instance, very late tillers often have heads that are too short or do not have many viable seeds, so they should not be counted.
Divide step 1 by 5 to get the number of heads per foot of row.
Out of the 5 feet of sampled row, randomly choose at least three heads, and count the number of spikelets per head. This value often ranges from 6 to 12. Only count spikelets that have two or more kernels.
On each of those randomly chosen heads, estimate the number of kernels per spikelet. This value often ranges from 2-3.
Heads per foot × spikelets per head × kernels per spikelet ÷ row spacing × 0.48 = bushels per acre
Lastly, add up all your yield estimates and divide by the number of sites sampled to find the average yield estimate in bushels per acre for the whole field. Keep in mind that these estimates are just that, and they may not match what you see on the yield monitor. Diseases can rob yield by reducing the weight of kernels or the total number of viable kernels in the field; weather also plays a role in grain fill and can cause other pre-harvest loss issues, like lodging. Harvest losses due to timing of harvest, combine settings are also a possibility.
While this approach can provide a snapshot of the potential in any one area of any one field, remember that more information is better, and practicing this technique in several spots will improve accuracy. Also consider other factors that may constrain yield across your fields including lodging, variation in soil properties, and uneven heading.
