Q. We had a deck built several years ago by a local home builder and it has served us well. We are now going to build a new house and are working on the planning stages with drawings and specifications. The deck on our existing home is made of composite materials, but when I look at websites with new decks, they are so nice. Our current deck has ends of the boards showing and the stairs are open and not closed in. Are there any other details that I should be looking at and how do I get these end results with our builder? — Glenn
A. A lot goes into a really nice deck and sometimes home builders don’t put much energy into the outside deck. They normally build with standard details and are interested in staying in budget, so nicer details are not tops on their list.
Some basics will help with the outcome and you should convey them to your builder from the start. First off, explain that you want to add some upgrades to your project and tell them to price your project accordingly. Sometimes standard builders won’t consider changes from what is quoted or specified at the beginning and at that point you must decide whether you are going to use them or not.
When it comes to your deck — and you are planning on using composite materials, which in itself is an upgrade — explain there are some details that you want included. The stairs are definitely nicer if they are enclosed or don’t have exposed treads. The stairs will also be stronger this way. Add that you don’t want exposed treated wood like posts and band boards around the perimeter. Explain that you want this covered with skirting material. Using this material, you should not want any end grains showing like around the edge. You want these to be framed by a perpendicular piece of decking. I’m a fan of choosing two different or contrasting composite colors to add a little detail.
I recommend that you add additional floor joists where the lengths of decking material would meet mid-way in the deck floor and use a parting strip. Yes, these borders and parting strips can be of the second color; if they are planned well, they can add very appealing detail.
Also consider roof or trellis coverings, low voltage lighting and unique handrail options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.