Q. We had our bathroom remodeled several years ago. The results were amazing. We have used and loved the space that includes a large walk-in tile shower with frameless shower door. Everything has worked great until this last summer. I started noticing water on the floor outside of the shower door. I rotated the shower head away from the front of the shower onto the back wall thinking that too much water was hitting the door and the wall adjacent to it. At this point I thought that I had solved my problem. A week or so later I noticed water again on the floor. I had a handy man look at it and he recommended we replace the shower door. To me everything of the door glass and hinges seems fine. Do you think I can do something before going to the door replacement option? — Neil in Auburn
A. Shower doors have evolved over the years from the framed units that had a track that ran all the way around the sliding door sections. This frame caught the water run off from the doors and drained with weep holes back into the shower unit. So long as you kept the weep holes cleaned out it worked fine. These doors are still available and often used.
Now most custom or upscale showers have a frameless door installation because they are good looking and functionally do a fine job. But they are not without their faults.
First off, the curb of the shower should have a sloping surface back toward the inside of the shower. Yes, you do not want to point the shower head toward the door or its seams because it will leak.
Shower doors, any type, are not made to act as an aquarium, so they are not watertight. They operate on the abilities to divert water back into the shower unit and to provide a deterrent to water to not leak out.
My guess is that the shower door unit you have is fine, but the plastic or rubber seals need to be replaced. The door has a seal or sweep along the bottom of the door — if it is worn, water will penetrate it and leak.
You should call a glass company that does shower doors; they are very knowledgeable about the different seal product types and can recognize when there is failure to these parts.
