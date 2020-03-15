I gave blood again Saturday, and I never do that without thinking of Marie Bowerman, who passed away Jan. 30.
Donating blood should be an unselfish act for the good of one’s fellow man.
I have to confess that for many of the times I rolled up my sleeve over the years, I did it for the reward of Marie’s pumpkin cookies and ham salad sandwiches.
Way back in the late 20th century, Marie served as executive director for the Red Cross in DeKalb County.
Marie went all-out to make sure people came to the monthly Red Cross blood drives at Auburn First United Methodist Church, where she attended.
She started by working the telephone lines. When Marie called to invite you to a Bloodmobile visit, she wasn’t taking no for an answer.
“No” would have been a foolish answer, anyway, because you’d have been missing the delicious meals she arranged for donors.
Marie recruited other church ladies to prepare treats, but she made the best menu items by herself.
If Marie had rationed out her homemade cookies at one for each pint of blood, I might have been tempted to give a whole gallon.
Rivaling her baked goods, she also served her ham salad sandwiches.
Marie was no amateur chef. For 30 years, her talents drew customers into Bowerman’s Market, which she and her husband, Loyal, operated on the northeast corner of the court square in downtown Auburn.
Loyal Bowerman played at least an equal part in the market’s popularity with his talent for cutting meat to customers’ preferences.
Marie turned some of that meat into her famous ham loaves, just right for picking up on the way home from work to make a splendid supper with no fuss.
Long after the Bowermans retired and the market closed, the legend of Marie’s ham loaf continued. Every year, the men of the First United Methodist Church made ham loaves under her watchful eyes and sold them to raise thousands of dollars for mission projects.
So now you understand how I became a several-gallon blood donor for mostly selfish reasons.
At one point, I found my loyalties torn when the Red Cross decided it no longer needed the services of Marie and her church ladies for its blood drives.
Suddenly, homemade food was not welcome, because the Red Cross was replacing it with safer, prepackaged snacks to serve to donors.
Marie wouldn’t stand for it. She made arrangements for the Indianapolis-based Indiana Blood Center to begin conducting blood drives in Auburn, with Marie continuing as chief recruiter and caterer. Her volunteers came with her.
It was an easy decision for me to switch, too. Organized by Marie, the rival blood drives retained their personal touch, not to mention their delight for the taste buds.
In the long run, conducting two, competing blood drives each month in the same church turned out to be inefficient. Dividing the pool of donors meant reduced turnouts for both blood suppliers. Marie’s Indiana Blood Center drives ended after about three years.
Marie’s husband passed away 10 years ago, and she shared a great story when I interviewed her for a newspaper tribute to him.
Loyal lived up to the name his parents gave him. The Bowermans’ marriage lasted 70 years. Loyal was known as a hard worker and a conservative leader, winning election as a Republican to both the city and county councils.
But for one weekend as a young man of 20, Loyal acted impulsively. Marie, then 18, was working on a Saturday when her boyfriend showed up at noon.
“Here comes Loyal, all dressed up in a suit, and he said, ‘Do you want to go to Kentucky?’” she told me.
Loyal swept Marie off to Booneville, Kentucky. The next day, they talked a county official into opening the courthouse on Sunday so they could get a marriage license. After a worship service ended at the Methodist Church, they asked the pastor to marry them.
They returned to Angola, where the couple started their life together by staying with Loyal’s parents.
“I’d never met his parents before,” Marie said. Try to imagine saying, “Hi, glad to meet you. I’m your daughter-in-law.”
It turned out to be a good decision for Marie to say “yes” on that summer weekend in 1940, just like it was smart to say “yes” when she asked you to give blood.
Dave Kurtz is the executive editor of KPC Media Group newspapers. He may be reached at dkurtz@kpc media.com.
