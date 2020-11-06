Tia, 3, told her family at lunch, “The iced tea is all for me.” They asked, “Why?” Tia replied, “Because T is for Tia ... You are always telling me that!” — Courtney Zuehsow (mother of Tia) of rural Garrett
Here is another fun “alphabet” story. One night when the moon was just a sliver, Carina’s mother overheard Carina, 4, say, while looking out the window, “Dear Moon, thank you for being a C-for-Carina moon tonight!” — Jenna (mother of Carina) of Pennsylvania
And back to Tia. “Don’t touch me, Caden!” she said to her oldest brother. “There’s COVID on your hands!” When she shared this story, Tia’s mother Courtney commented, “The new cooties ...”
Remember the snow flurries last week? On the day of the flurries, at lunch, Ella said with a gasp: “Is that snow?!?!? Alexa, play Christmas music!” When she shared this story about their oldest daughter, Jennifer said, “We have a very happy child dancing and singing around our house right now!” — Jennifer Edwards (mother of Ella) of Kendallville
Vi’s daughter-in-law, Jen, was driving in her car with Phillip, 2, in the car seat. They live in Chicago. Using the car phone, Jen was talking with her mother about a decision she needed to make. After discussing the issue with her mother, Jen asked her mom what she should do. Her mom said she didn’t know, and the conversation ended. Then Jen said, “Phillip, what do you think I should do?” Phillip said, decisively, “Play Baby Shark!” For you who don’t hear it all day long, the song goes “Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo ... Mommy shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo ...” — Vi Wysong of rural Wawaka
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. Your stories are cherished; by sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family — Maybe they will have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
