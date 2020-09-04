A story I received last month from a Palestinian American friend in Fort Wayne reminded me of an event 4 1/2 years ago.
In the spring of 2016, we traveled during spring break with Zainab of Pakistan and Wael of the West Bank; both were AFS YES students at East Noble, sponsored by the State Department.
We stayed with our daughter Liz and family in Philadelphia and also visited New York City.
During our time in Manhattan, Wael mentioned that he would love to see if we could connect with three relatives of his. I suggested that we try to have dinner together, and, after an online search, we found a small Middle Eastern restaurant with a good menu and good prices.
Wael contacted the relatives and learned that they lived quite far from the restaurant but they thought they could find it and meet us there.
The restaurant was a long walk from our hotel, but walking in Manhattan is one of the best ways to experience the feeling of the city.
After we arrived, Wael got word that his cousins were on their way. We were the only customers, and the restaurant was going to close soon, so we ordered, and added to our order three dinners for Wael’s relatives.
Then Wael learned that it was impossible for them to arrive before the restaurant closed because they had gone to the wrong address. They were quite far away. Sadly we told the owners to box up the meals. I told Zainab and Wael we would give the three dinners to a homeless person.
Our mission on the long walk back was to find a homeless person. But unlike during our walk to the restaurant, we did not see anyone with a sign seeking food.
It was dark and hard to see and frankly I was giving up hope of finding any prospects. Finally, as we neared our hotel, I saw a dark spot against a building about a block away. We strained our eyes. Might it be someone?
One of us approached and found a relatively young man and woman; their sign said that she was pregnant and they needed food.
Father, mother and unborn child received our dinners.
+++
Now to the story that prompted this memory. Ahmed Abdelmageed of Fort Wayne, the father of three, sent the following to me:
A couple of years ago we were in Chicago visiting, sightseeing and, of course, hitting up one of our favorite restaurants on Devon Avenue.
As always, I ordered too much food. We asked for it to be bagged and took it back to the hotel, only to realize that our room did not have a fridge. So I took the food, went outside and within a few minutes found someone who appreciated having some food to eat that night.
A few days ago, I was talking with the kids about Eid Al-Adha (the Eid of sacrifice) and told them about the story of prophets Abraham and Ismael (Isaac) and how they were both tested, how they responded to the test and how we should show our appreciation to God for what He has given us, no matter how little, and help those around us in whatever way possible. That’s when my daughter chimed in and said “like the time we were in Chicago and you went looking for someone to give the food to!”
A fleeting moment that I didn’t make much of left, hopefully, a lasting positive impact on my children.
This is not a celebration of “my generosity” or me touting “my parenting skills.” This is just to serve as a reminder that children absorb everything we do, whether we think they’re paying attention or not. How we react and interact with the world around us is how our children learn. So let’s all be mindful of the imprints we leave on our future generations.
+++
I expect Zainab and Wael have seen far more examples of people helping the hungry in their few short years than I have seen in mine.
The message for me is that from skills to smiles to food, one of life’s biggest blessings is having enough to share — and the opportunities to do so.
We don’t need to wait for extra food at a meal to help people stave off hunger. Opportunities abound in our communities, large and small.
Connecting with food banks and shelters for the homeless is a good way to begin. And maybe a way to make memories for the young people in your life.
+++
This column also provides an opportunity to share. By sharing your stories and photos through this column you can brighten the lives of many people. I always need more! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Please share this column with friends and family — they might have stories to share, too!
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.