This week, I'm doing something I haven't done in a while — taking a week off.
Not from writing my column, but from coming into the office and doing all (well, most) of my other work.
It's also my birthday this week, so I'm celebrating turning 35 by not being at the office.
It feels like it's been ages since I last took some appreciable time off. I looked back through my email and apparently I took a week out in late September 2020, although I can't remember it at all.
It's been a crazy 14 months straight since COVID-19 started and the end effect is its just been wearing me out.
Things have returned more to normal lately — as vaccines have gone out and helped slash the rate of news cases, hospitalizations and deaths there's been less COVID stuff to report on week-to-week — but more to normal isn't totally normal, yet, although we're getting there.
Anyway, through 14 months of pandemic reporting, dealing with the 2020 election cycle and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack fallout and the daily adventure of raising a 2-year-old, I'm very much looking forward to a short break.
I'm not going anywhere or doing anything special. My wife has to work and Luke is at daycare. Besides, even after three rounds of stimulus dollars, young familyhood keeps our bank account strapped and precludes any grand adventures right now.
So I'm sitting around the house, not doing anything exciting, which is just fine for me.
But, of course, as with any time free from the office, plenty of other stuff has piled up at the door trying to invade my days off.
I've got to do some grocery shopping. The grass is a foot tall again and needs to be cut. I've got to get the swimming pool opened, hooked up, filled, cleaned and balanced ahead of the summer swim season. Susie needs to go to the dog groomer to get her nails trimmed and long coat brushed out. My wife's car needs an oil change. And, despite being off on vacation, I've still got a couple stories I need to file for the paper this week that I'll be tackling later in the week.
There's plenty of other projects I could be doing too, including landscaping and weeding, patching up some drywall, figuring out where I can get some replacement screens for the front windows that Smashy the Destructo Dog destroyed back in September, cleaning out the garage, organizing the shed and general cleaning up around the house.
I could easily spend the entire week catching up on stuff around the house and then head back to work next week just as exhausted and burned out as I was before.
While some errands and work are going to be unavoidable, I do intend to squeeze at least a little video gaming in for enjoyment. I'll also get a chance every day to cook some good dinners — which to some people might seem like work and, to be honest, cooking at 6 p.m. after a long workday does feel tiring, but when I have time and motivation I do really enjoy cooking.
But, most of all, I've made this solemn vow to myself — I will take a nap every day I'm off this week.
As a kid, like all kids, I resisted naps with all my being, because naps were a wasteful interruption of playing. I remember my mom used to make my brother and I go lie on the couches in the front room in the dark, even if we swore we weren't tired. We'd always eventually end up sleeping, despite our protests.
Now, as an adult, napping is one of my most coveted activities.
I remember leaving Kid City in Kendallville in 2019 when I heard a mom dealing with a whiny kid on their way back to the car in the parking lot. She said something threatening along the lines of "Do you want to go home and take a nap and do nothing the rest of the day?!?" and her daughter woefully cried out "Nooooooooo."
Meanwhile I'm walking by thinking to myself "YES! That sounds like the most amazing way to spend a Saturday afternoon."
There's probably some study about health benefits of naps that I'm not going to look up today because I'm on vacation and, in this instance, who cares what science says when I know that snoozing for two hours in the afternoon feels great?
The whole point of taking paid time off is to rest and do stuff that you can't normally do during the work week. Napping extensively checks both of those boxes.
Considering it's likely to be at least a year before I get another stretch of extended time away from the office, yes, I'm going to bankroll all the Z's I can so I can return to work next week re-energized to take on COVID-19, the high school graduation calendar, upcoming county fairs and who knows what else that will happen yet this year.
I'll worry about next week next week.
So excuse me while I hit the hay.
