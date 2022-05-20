Not due to over enthusiastic eating by the birds — but simply because of the toll of passing years — our bird feeder lost some of its parts and couldn’t be fixed.
Unfortunately, compared to when we first put it up, the numbers, varieties and colors of birds at the feeder have declined over the years.
The feeder has always been located just outside our kitchen window, by a large decorative bush. We spend a lot of time at the kitchen table eating, reading, talking and working on projects. My desk is farther back from the window, but if I lean back, I can see the feeder.
I was not aware of any activity at the new feeder until one afternoon when I jumped skyward from my seat at my desk. Until that startling noise, I had been deep in thought, writing. The installer of the bird feeder was pounding furiously on the window screen, and yelling.
The cause of the jarring — to say the least — outburst was a squirrel feasting at the feeder.
I don’t know what the squirrel heard. Obviously it was nothing compared to what my ears encountered because he didn’t seem in any rush to leave. When he did take a break, he came back moments later to continue vigorously seeking out seeds.
I will spare details but, in recent days, the score for dominance at the feeder is:
• increasingly plump squirrel about 23
• increasingly frustrated owner/installer of the bird feeder about 3
• birds about 0
Not being able to tolerate the commotion caused by the owner/installer’s ongoing efforts to discourage the squirrel — it’s always the same squirrel, I can tell by his girth — I said a choice had to be made: Either find a feeder that would have — we would hope — a less squirrel-friendly design, or resign ourselves to squirrel watching, as opposed to bird watching.
Our exchange student from Bethlehem, Medyen, pointed out that squirrels have to eat, too. For people who are not used to squirrels, such as Medyen, and our son-in-law from Norway, the squirrels of Kendallville are a novelty and fun to watch.
I took a few squirrel photos the other day but they aren’t the greatest. The photos’ strong points are the great variety of contortions the squirrel manages while eating.
Years ago, we did get some good photos of birds at our feeder. But this spring my squirrel photos are nothing compared to the bird photos I see posted by friends.
Meanwhile, in our back yard, which you can’t see from the kitchen table or my desk, we have had quite a few cardinal sightings. I have heard — and I love the thought — that red cardinals are a symbol that our loved ones are with us forever and that family members or friends are safe, even if they are far away.
+++
It’s been more than 12 hours since the squirrel’s last appearance. I am thinking he is so full he has started early hibernation. Or maybe it was a she and she gave birth.
But where are the birds? Will they ever come back?
As so many people do, I write to figure out what I think and/or to create a plan of action. So, it’s clear to me now: I need to spend more time in the chairs we put outside a few days ago on our small back yard terrace. And we need to add a bird feeder to the back yard for the cardinals, far away from a tree or a bush that would invite squirrels.
+++
You are not going to believe this, but I have a new ending. As I was heating a cup of coffee in the microwave, which is right beside the kitchen window, staring into space and thinking about this column and our deserted feeder, movement and a touch of red caught my eye. At the feeder, delicately eating, was a small bird that resembled a cardinal. It had a red head and touches of red elsewhere and a mostly gray/brown body.
I watched first with disbelief and then with amazement and joy. The red-headed bird hopped around the feeder, eating daintily. I decided to gamble and try to get my camera (my iPhone) that was on my desk. I obtained it with as little movement as possible, but when I returned the bird was gone.
I will keep watching for its return. I think it must have been a house finch.
We used to have many of them, years ago.
grace housholder may be contacted at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
