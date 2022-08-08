It’s been a controversial couple of weeks and I’m coming off COVID so my brain is barely working, so here’s a column of some random junk knocking around in my head as a break from more weighty topics:
• I recently bought Luke a stick horse — one of those toys that’s a stick with a horse head on it that you can pretend to ride — and I asked Luke what his new horse’s name was. He thought for a moment and then decided to name his horse “Jetpack.”
• What would happen if you could snap your fingers and suddenly 75% of the firearms in the United States disappeared? Gun violence would reasonably plummet in the short-term and prices on firearms would skyrocket due to their scarcity. What would people do as a substitute?
• I’m constantly seeking out new and delicious burgers. A few weeks ago when I was in Angola, Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello and I went out for lunch at the local bar, The Venue. They had a good lineup of burgers. I chose a burger topped with shrimp and a spicy garlic sauce, because I thought, “When else am I going to have a chance to try something unique?” And it was delicious. I wish Kendallville had more really good burger options. I miss Rudy’s across the street. Not for their ever-present cloud of cigarette smoke, but for their solid burgers.
• What makes crazy people crazy? I’m a believer that people’s political and life views are shaped by their experiences, so I often wonder what happened in a person’s life to turn them into someone who lives out on the fringe of reality.
• The new James Webb Space Telescope is an amazing piece of technology. The pictures it returns of far off galaxies hidden away in the far reaches of space reinforces how insignificant Earth is and how primitive our species is in its squabbles and conflicts.
• While stuck at home with COVID-19, I slept more in the past week than I have in many years, which reinforced to me the importance of sleep to overall health. Being able to sleep for eight to 10 hours a night and/or take an additional nap in the afternoon created such a difference as compared to slogging around on six or seven hours a night during my typical work week.
• Luke has been watching a new show called “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” which features anthropomorphic monster trucks and teaches STEM concepts during their episodic adventures. The main character Blaze has a human driver named A.J., but none of the other monster trucks do. Blaze is capable of acting independently without A.J. in the driver’s seat, however, begging the question — when A.J. is at at the wheel, is he actually in control? Does Blaze surrender his personal agency or is he still acting independently and A.J. is really just for show?
• When you’re a kid, your parents in their 30s are “adults,” this authoritative figure who you think of as working and parenting and not being any fun. But as a parent in my 30s now who still plays video games and watches old TV shows and jams out to music, I sometimes wonder about the things my parents were thinking or doing at this age and how, as a kid, you never notice that stuff.
• How does a person decide they want to be a dentist? I mean, yeah, the money is probably good, but who actively pursues that job sticking your face into people’s gross mouths all day? I don’t get it. Definitely toward the bottom of my “jobs I would ever do” list.
• If I could appear on another game show aside from my past failed stint on “Jeopardy!” I’d want to go back in time and appear on “Supermarket Sweep” in the 1990s. It’s such a weird concept for a game show, but it’s really entertaining.
• You ever walk through the grocery store and see some stuff on the shelf and ask yourself, “Who would ever buy this?” I was thinking that the other day after passing by a can of chicken meat spread or something like that. Like, even if you’re on an extreme budget, who would intentionally purchase that to eat it?
• When I lived in Jay County, I went into the Walmart once and there was an Amish kid who was playing an arcade game. Better yet, it was an auto racing game.
• I had sex education in my Indiana school in eighth grade, but sex ed isn’t technically required in Indiana schools. In a post-Roe, abortion ban era, is that going to be something the state is going to further encourage or require? Puritans will howl, but a responsible course of action to help reduce unintended pregnancy would be to try to eliminate ignorance, especially as studies show that teens who are sexually active typically get active by about 15-16 years old.
