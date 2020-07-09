”Always behave like a duck — keep calm and unruffled on the surface, but paddle like the devil underneath.” — Jacob M. Braude, author of numerous books with observations and humor used by speakers.
I came across that quote in March as the pandemic started to take over our lives, and I often wondered about positive progress that was happening below the surface.
Take the Community Learning Center, for example, housed in a project which preserved and transformed what 100 years ago was the Kendallville School at the corner of Diamond and Riley Streets. The official address of the CLC is 401 E. Diamond St. — the historic “K” door — but today the entrance that is used most often faces Riley Street.
The CLC had just begun operation last winter when the pandemic forced its staff, board, occupants and volunteers to pause.
But even when the CLC was closed to the public, forward progress continued ... slowly and with slight changes in course. Reopening to the public began in stages in May.
Today a wide variety of activities are taking root and growing indoors and outdoors at the CLC.
“It is exciting,” said Julia Tipton, director.
When I asked, specifically, “How’s it going?” she replied, “Very busy ... moving forward.”
“Trucking along!” chimed in Macy Burtch, program director.
If you drove or walked by the CLC a few weeks ago you would have noticed the parking lot full of cars on Friday and Saturday nights. TC Dance Academy was hosting its annual dance recital. Physical distancing was observed, so each night the audience was capped at 220 close family and friends. No food or drinks were served.
“It went really well!” said Julia, adding, “It gives people hope.”
Hope for all ages and for all stages of life. Hope for once again sharing — in person — beauty and talent with others. Hope for perfecting or pursuing new hobbies and careers ... in person.
For example, Aug. 17 an eight-week construction trades program for people age 18 and older will begin at the CLC in partnership with the Impact Institute, Freedom Academy and the Construction Round Table.
Graduation will be a hiring fair. Registration is underway through the Freedom Academy, which will become an anchor at the CLC, moving from its current location at 743 E. North St.
Phase 2 of construction is underway in the workforce development area.
Also, guitar lessons are underway and quilting and sewing machines have been purchased. Donations of fabric and thread are welcome.
Ongoing is free testing for COVID-19 in collaboration with the Noble County Health Department; test results are obtained two to five days after the test.
The testing clinic is secluded from the rest of the building in the old fine arts area. People enter and exit through different doors.
Any Indiana resident is eligible for the free tests.
According to Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer, the number of weeks of testing will be determined by need and the level of need will be assessed at the end of every month. Up to 132 people can be tested daily
Testing is by appointment only. Register online for an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting
People without internet access or who wish to register a minor should call 888-634-1116.
Growing outdoors is a garden tended by Macy with help from CLC neighbor Jane Pankop.
Activate Noble County is planning to sell some of the tomatoes, squash, cucumber, zucchini, bell peppers, flowers and herbs when they mature through the farmers market which is held every other Saturday morning. The next market is from 8-11 a.m. Saturday.
With about 25-30 vendors, the market has plants, produce, jewelry, baked goods and lemonade stands.
For more information, contact Macy at clcburtch@gmail.com or visit thecommunitylearningcenter.org or call 544-3455.
Cooking classes using bounty from the garden will be held in the fall.
The CLC’s website states that its goals are to further health and wellness, work force and economic development and the performing and fine arts “to support social and emotional well being.”
While overall goals don’t change, the best ways of meeting them sometimes do.
This is true for the CLC — and for most of us. We realize that we need to focus on preserving any good developments in our individual lives brought on by the pandemic — more focus on hobbies or home cooking, for example — while hoping to safely return to schools, sports, travel and gatherings of all kinds.
“The CLC is doing well in response to the pandemic,” Macy said. “We are able to be flexible with the times and offer what the community needs, whether that is COVID testing, vaccinations or simple guitar lessons. Also, we have been offering virtual programming such as live streamed seminars for those who are not comfortable coming in yet.
“We are prepared and committed to help the community where we can.”
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
