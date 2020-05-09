Three short months ago, none of us here in northeast Indiana anticipated the world as we know it today.
Each one of us is living differently than we ever expected.
At the top of the list of people with life upheavals are this year's high school and college seniors who were preparing to graduate and begin new chapters of their lives.
We had one of those seniors — Leith, 17, of Tunisia — under our roof 24/7 this spring.
Leith's name is pronounced layth and his last name is Cheikhrouhou, pronounced shoe crow hoe. (My best attempt at doing it phonetically, and not too far off.) He speaks Arabic, French and English.
An AFS YES student, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Leith arrived in August and immediately became very active at East Noble with rigorous academics, Student Council, theater, sports, Mayor's Youth Advisory Council, public speaking, volunteer work ... the list goes on because his enthusiasm and energy are huge.
Leith expected to leave for Tunisia on June 10. He and Terry and I were looking forward to the traditional senior activities such as prom, the spring musical and graduation parties.
We had even started to plan Leith's graduation/farewell party; we were going to rent a room at the Community Learning Center to welcome his many friends, including teachers.
But that was B.C. (Before Coronavirus).
Because of COVID-19, our spring was the most memorable we have had with an exchange student. Instead of hosting a student who was active with school and friends and, therefore, gone most of the time, we hosted a student who was with us 24/7.
We and Leith followed social distancing rules. We took long walks together because fresh air and walking are good for physical and mental well-being. We stayed at least 6 feet from others and/or wore masks.
Like millions of high school seniors across the nation, Leith's spring break destinations ranged from various rooms in the house (he kept wanting to go to the attic but never got there) or local destinations such as the fairgrounds, windmill museum, Bixler Lake Park and the Fishing Line Trail.
No prom. No spring sports.
But he did get to give one presentation.
When the Kendallville Rotary Club had their second Zoom meeting, Leith gave his program about Tunisia, using Zoom.
A program he was unable to give was the presentation he had prepared for Tuesday Club's April 7 guest luncheon.
Tuesday Club is a woman's study group, meeting in Kendallville for more than 100 years. I hosted Tuesday Club's March 3 meeting, without much thought about COVID-19.
We had returned on March 1 from visiting family in Norway. While we were gone, Leith stayed with Matt and Rose Rickey and also attended a Civic Education Workshop in Washington, D.C.
During our return from Norway, when we overnighted in Amsterdam, I remember thinking maybe we should be careful because of coronavirus ... but I didn't give a second thought about hosting Tuesday Club March 3 as planned; attendance was good.
At the March 3 meeting, Tuesday Club members decided to give Leith an honorarium for speaking at their April 7 luncheon.
But the luncheon didn't happen. So Jim and Julia Nixon chose to donate two books to the Kendallville Public Library in honor of Leith in lieu of a graduation gift.
Tuesday Club member Julia Nixon chose "Tunisian Cookbook" and "Tunisia: From Tunis to Sfax Taste Delicious Cooking from Tunisia." They arrived a few days before Leith left, and we found recipes similar to what he had made in our kitchen.
One of my favorite dishes is what I call Leith's Carrots. The recipe for Hot Carrot Mash on page 36 of "Tunisian Cookbook" is similar to the carrots Leith made for us. He did not use a recipe and every time he made it for us it was slightly different. It is unusual, easy and delicious.
You can borrow the book from the library and follow the recipe or use Leith's recipe.
Leith's Carrots can be adapted for quantity and whether you want to serve them as an appetizer, side dish or even a main dish.
LEITH'S CARROTS
Peel, boil and mash carrots, adjusting the amount to meet your need.
Into the mashed carrots, add garlic, salt, caraway seed, olive oil (don't skimp), harissa (a Tunisian hot sauce), red (cayenne) pepper, coriander and chili powder. Adjust quantities of spices according to your taste preferences. If you don't have harissa you could use sriracha (sih-rah-cha) sauce which is widely available in our food stores. Or omit the harissa or sriracha.
Put into a serving dish and garnish with your choice of tuna, sliced hard-boiled egg, olives and/or pickles. Serve cold with bread or crackers.
Leith left May 5; he flew from Fort Wayne and overnighted in a hotel at Dulles airport (Washington D.C.).
On May 6 Leith and the last of Tunisia's and Lebanon's exchange students — 97 altogether — crowded shoulder-to-shoulder into a chartered, windowless medical supply plane, stopping (but not getting off) somewhere in Germany. The plane flew to Tunisia and then on to Lebanon.
Now Leith is in a hotel for the required two-week quarantine. When he finally gets to join his family in Tunis, Ramadan will be almost over and he will be able to enjoy, with family, the wonderful food that follows Ramadan.
Tunisia remains under lockdown, so reunions with extended family and friends will have to wait.
