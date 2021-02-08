Here's one perk of working at home: You can take a quick break to catch a loose dog and return it to her owner.
Yes, Dogcatcher Steve strikes again!
You may or may not remember the last time I wrote about my dogcatching skills in April 2018, that time after not being able to wrangle a dog I saw running around the Huntertown area when I was on my way to work.
Not only am I pretty good at catching loose dogs, I am dogged (pun intended) in my pursuit of them. I have a passion for it, because, being a lifelong dog owner, I can't think of anything worse than your dog being missing.
When I was a teenager and we had our knot-headed German Shepherd/Chow Chow mix, he used to like to bolt out of the house and — back in a time when I was young and in shape — it used to be my job to chase him around the neighborhood when he got out.
(I once had to chase him through snow in my socks, because I didn't take time to throw on shoes because he was fast and the 30 seconds it would take to shoe up would have ensured he was long gone.)
I successfully helped a guy catch his dog running around my childhood neighborhood and got a $20 reward. I once caught the dog of the cute girl in our neighborhood and returned him to her.
I successfully caught a dog running loose in my apartment complex in Greenwood and caught (at least twice) this high-energy Beagle who was the absolute wrong fit for this old lady in our complex who couldn't control him. And I once tracked a dog for multiple blocks in downtown Franklin and caught him, finding out that he had snuck out an open door during a house party and they didn't even realize it.
Since moving to Fort Wayne, I caught two dogs who got out from my neighbor's house on Christmas morning three years ago.
I've had some misses with dogs that were too far away or too skittish to catch. The Huntertown dog was one of those. There was also some little dog in my neighborhood a few months ago who wouldn't come to me and when I did jog up close it snarled at me so I told it to have fun being lost and then went home. I've never been bit or snapped at by a dog I've tried to help and wasn't going to start.
On Wednesday, I was sitting on my couch getting some work done when our Great Pyrenees, Susie, looked out the front window and barked.
That was an immediate sign that something was off, because Susie generally never barks. I popped up off the couch to see what the deal was and noticed just down the block that there was a skinny tan and white Husky in the middle of our road.
I ran to grab the leash and some Milk Bones and my shoes and tossed on a sweatshirt and ran outside before it could run off.
When the dog saw me, she started to walk off away, until I crouched down and called out and showed it that I had some treats. She lowered her head and skulked over cautiously, but came and gingerly took the Milk Bone out of my hand.
I noticed that she was a girl and that she was also wearing a collar with tags, so that would make it easier both to catch her and figure out where she belonged. I didn't recognize her — my wife and I know most of the local dogs in our neighborhood from going on copious walks during the warm months — so I figured she must have come from a different nearby subdivision.
I offered her another treat and as she was taking it out of my hand I quickly clipped the leash onto her collar and then walked her back to my driveway.
I fed her some more treats as I was checking her tag. She didn't have a tag with names, address or phone number, but did have a microchip tag and a pet registration.
I called the pet ID company and they said they'd call the registered owner, but didn't give me an address. I called the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control number on the other tag, however, and they did give me the dog's name and an address where she was recently adopted.
It turned out I was right, Freyja the Husky came from the subdivision just south of where we live. I tried to convince her to hop into my car but she didn't want to, so I decided to hoof it instead since it wasn't far.
We trudged through some snow in our neighbors' yards to get over to her block and then went a couple houses down.
When I showed up, her owner was in the front door filing a lost dog report with Animal Care and Control. She was happy to see Freyja home and let me know I had saved her an impound fee if animal control had found and caught the dog.
Apparently Freyja is an escape artist, I learned, but her owner was glad to have her home.
And, if she happens to get out again next time, I'll know where to take her.
