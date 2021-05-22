In high school, Ann Linson had her eyes set on being a secretary.
“Kids choose careers based on what they know,” she said Thursday. “What I knew was my mom was a secretary, my aunt was a secretary and that’s what women did way back when.”
Married at age 20 to her high school sweetheart, eventually her career goals shifted, resulting in 41 years in education — the last 11 as superintendent of East Noble School Corp.
Linson took over leading East Noble in July 2010, after serving two years as assistant superintendent for East Noble prior to the promotion.
Before that, she was a business education teacher at Leo High school for eight years, taught office technology at ITT Technical Institute in Fort Wayne for five years, taught business at Homestead High School in a temporary position and then worked four years as a cooperative education and business teacher at DeKalb High School.
Linson arrived in Kendallville in 1998, serving as assistant vocational coordinator for the Four County Area Vocational Cooperative — now known as Impact Institute. She was East Noble High School principal from 2003 through 2008.
In early March, she announced her retirement, effective June 30. She had another year on her contract, but it felt like the right time, she said.
Ideally the new superintendent will start July 1. The committee has finished up the second interviews.
Linson, who is not a member of the search committee, said if finalization by July 1 doesn’t happen, she has told them “I’m not going anywhere.”
How would she like to be remembered? “People come to me and say, ‘Thanks for getting the middle school’ or ‘If we hadn’t had technology, COVID would have been a disaster’ but honestly I would hope it would be remembered that I always tried to put students first and tried to meet their needs to excel and grow and supported our teachers so they could be successful with those students.”
Here is the superintendent’s story, in her own words.
Why did you decide to go into education?
In high school — Burris High School in Muncie — I really enjoyed the business courses. I went to school half a day, worked at McDonald’s in the middle of the day and I took a class at Ball State (in the afternoon). I wanted to be a secretary. I got my associate’s degree after two years, and we got married (to her high school sweetheart, Larry, who graduated from Burris in 1973.)
My husband graduated from Miami University and had been offered a teaching job in the Oxford/College Corner area and we decided to stay in Oxford, Ohio.
I was a secretary at Miami University in Oxford ... It was a great experience ... but being a secretary was not enough.
Larry was an elementary teacher and so we moved back to Muncie. I finished my bachelor’s degree and I started teaching business at Leo High School in 1980.
What is the biggest change you have seen in education?
(In general) the change from focusing on the whole student to testing to catch schools doing something wrong. When they first started on testing it was about students; it was helping us determine where the gaps are and how to best serve the students to meet those needs.
But it morphed into the negative. The testing is never valid, never in a timely manner. It does not provide any kind of quality information that we can use for students. It’s more about trying to catch what students are doing wrong or poorly vs. how do we help students. It’s more punishment on schools and punishment on communities because it is very much demographic driven.
You cannot write a one-size-fits-all assessment and expect to receive valid, quality information that really measures how well we are doing as a school district. So as a district we try to focus on the whole student with less emphasis on the testing. We are not preparing our kids to be test takers. We want our kids to be successful at whatever their talents and interests are.
(On the other hand) ongoing NWEA testing throughout the school year gives immediate feedback so that we can immediately address the gaps with students.
The state is spending $45 million a year just on testing and administration at the state level (and) we have someone whose half-time position is simply focused on testing ...
We are not afraid of accountability ... it’s the high stakes testing that is detrimental.
As a superintendent, how has your job changed over the years?
The role of the superintendent has morphed into advocacy for public education and for students. Much more time (is spent) ... helping legislators understand ... and staying informed (about changing laws) ... taking away time from focusing on the kids and staff to help them be successful.
What has brought you the greatest joy?
As a superintendent, when I see teachers take risks and try new ideas in the classroom and see that success.
What is your advice to those seeking a career in education?
You have to be passionate about helping others and willing to be a guide, a mentor and understand it’s not the mechanics of teaching, it’s the relationships you build with students ...
As an educator, I support kids all day long, 24/7, 365 days a year. That’s the bottom line. The kids work hard, whether a winning team or not, they work really hard.
And your family?
When I started at East Noble High School my son was a senior and my daughter was a junior. (The Linsons have three grandchildren, all in Fort Wayne.) We will be Papa and Nana daycare as they need it. Not all day, but as they need it.
Larry retired two years ago. He ended his career as a third grade teacher at East Allen County schools. He still does robotics for them.
Do you have plans for travel? Hobbies?
We enjoy short trips. We are very content to travel in the U.S. We have bicycles and one of the bike trips we will do this summer will be portions of two bike trails, Great Alleghany Passage and C&O Canal Towpath from Pittsburgh to Washington, D.C. We will ride parts of that and next year from beginning to end, probably as part of an organized ride.
I have spent most of my free time attending East Noble activities and have not had much time to develop other hobbies. I am looking forward to exploring the possibilities. My grandson wants me to start playing video games — Animal Crossing — with him!
What will be the biggest challenge for the next superintendent?
The next superintendent will need to continue to be a strong advocate for public education, tuned in to all the changes in education. The changes in funding will always be an issue. We received a very generous increase in school funding and we will use that to provide a sizable raise to our classified staff — they are equally important — every district a little different percent. The goal for the legislators was to make sure that first year teachers are making at least $40,000. So it increases (salaries for) all of our staff.
They can always take it away. They’ve done it before. But they are assuring us they have put some pieces in place to ensure this will continue.
How can people support public education?
The biggest thing is speak positively about public education, help legislators understand how important public education is and encourage and support our teachers, our bus drivers, our food service. Write their legislators. It doesn’t have to be a lengthy letter.
How did COVID affect East Noble?
Overall, COVID has really brought our families together and they appreciate more than ever before what our teachers do for the kids. They recognize how hard our staff is working and how hard we work to keep our kids safe and keep them in school. I hope it continues.
We had about 420 kids online out of 3,600 — just under 10%. Today it is down to about 50 kids.
During COVID, did any kids just disappear?
Yes, we have a social worker that goes out and tries to find kids ...
And we are facing a new challenge. There are not enough people who can and want to work. We have some area employers who have told our high school kids to drop out of school, go get your HSE (High School Equivalent) and we will hire you at $15 an hour. It’s killing us. Our employers need to understand that a high school diploma is critical for lifelong success of any kind.
Just a few weeks ago we had a parent sit down and say “he (the son) doesn’t need a high school diploma. We’re going to get the HSE. He (the son) needs to go to work and I’m signing off. Don’t argue with me.”
We need our employers to make sure our kids stay in school.
What has been a big disappointment?
Declining enrollment — maybe that’s just the birthrate — and lack of housing.
East Noble AFS is grateful that you are so welcoming of foreign exchange students.
I welcome anything that exposes our students to the world. Kids choose their career based on what they know. We need to expose our kids to a variety of opportunities and different cultures.
A university four-year degree is not for everyone. A student’s success should be based on their talents and where their interests are. We want to make sure we prepare kids for whatever they want to do after high school, make sure we have exposed them to a variety of careers, the challenges of life in general and help them make those decisions along the way. Eighty-nine percent of our kids are going to pursue some type of post-secondary education (two or four-year degrees, the military, apprenticeships, etc.).
I have enjoyed it here. It’s been an honor to work alongside our staff and to serve our community and serve our students.
Farewell open house Tuesday
The public is invited to a farewell retirement open house Tuesday from 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. at the East Noble Middle School cafeteria, 415 Drake Road. Contact Cathy Wright at 347-2502 or cwright@eastnoble.net with any questions.
