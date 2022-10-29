We drove 900 miles to Portland, Maine, and I stepped into my second cousin’s story.
The new chapters in the lives of two of our former exchange students — Shivam of India, a sophomore at Williams College in Massachusetts, and Leith of Tunisia, a freshman at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine — were our original reasons for going east. (Both were AFS YES students sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.)
But then about a week before we left, I discovered Bates is only an hour from the picturesque seaside city of Portland, Maine, where my second cousin Barbara Ross and her husband Bill Carito live.
My grandmother, Dorothy Taylor Booth, and Barbara’s grandmother, Eleanore Taylor Ross, were sisters. Over the years Barbara and I saw each other on a few occasions when our time in Key West overlapped with theirs. Through family members and Facebook, I was increasingly aware of her growing success as an author of cozy crime mysteries.
I read her first Maine Clambake Mystery, Clammed Up, a number of years ago, right after it came out. She now has 10 and is under contract for two more.
Writing is her “second act,” as she puts it. Her first act was founding, running and subsequently selling two educational technology businesses and raising two children.
In her second act, she is a highly-praised author in a genre called “cozy crime mysteries” and a grandmother. (During the pandemic Barbara and Bill helped out with child care.)
In his “second act,” Bill, of Italian descent, continues as an outstanding cook and award-winning photographer. But it was Bill’s mother’s “second act” as owner/operator of a bed and breakfast in New England that has been an ongoing inspiration for the Clambake series with Kensington Publishing Corp. (For more background, see barbararossauthor.com.)
The titles so far are Clammed Up, Boiled Over, Musseled Out, Fogged Inn, Iced Under, Stowed Away, Steamed Open, Sealed Off, Shucked Apart and Muddled Through.
She has authored many other successful books and short stories, as well.
In the Clambake series, her contracts have been for three books at a time; on average it takes her a year to write each book.
On our way with Leith from Lewiston for a few days in Boston, we were delighted to be able to spend much of an afternoon in Portland. Barbara and Bill’s lovely, four-story home has enticing views — the best of which are from Barbara’s sunlit office which occupies the entire fourth floor. Windows and bookshelves line the room and in the middle is a large desk with her MacBook. She is not a morning person, so she writes mostly during the afternoon and into early evening. I descended from her office with autographed copies of her four most recent books, plus one for Leith.
On the third floor we sat around a lovely cheese platter they had prepared, and packed as much conversation as we could into our time together. That night she was scheduled to speak at a small-town library in Maine, something she is grateful to get back into following the dearth of gatherings during the past two years, so we left early to give her time to rest and prepare.
Back in the car, I immediately dove into the most recent book, Muddled Through, and at certain locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, there were moments when I felt as though I were in it — the only big difference was that Muddled Through takes place during spring — and Maine’s mud figures prominently. In contrast, we were enjoying a glorious, blue-sky fall. But in small town restaurants and harbors, I sometimes felt I was eavesdropping on some of Barbara’s characters.
I also had flashbacks to Sunday nights when our kids were little. Every Sunday night, we watched, as a family, Murder She Wrote, which was set in Cabot Cove, Maine. We all loved Angela Lansbury who portrayed amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher. When Dorothy was about 6 she told us her two favorite actresses were Angela Lansbury ... and Lassie!
Muddled Through was extremely satisfying ... and at the end it serves up recipes. (All of the Clambake mysteries include recipes at the end.) Sure enough, you, too, can create the Refrigerator Soup that the protagonist Julia and her mother enjoy.
Six recipes in all — including Butterscotch Cookies. Barbara’s introduction to the cookie recipe says, “In real life, they came from a book of handwritten recipes my grandmother made for me. Like Julia, I love butterscotch, so these are a particular favorite.”
In a recipe box somewhere here in Kendallville, I have the same recipe. When we visited Grandmother and Grandfather Booth in Myrtle Beach, Grandmother Booth always had these cookies filling a cookie tin or in the refrigerator, shaped into logs, ready to slice and bake.
We all loved them and called them Refrigerator Cookies or Brown Sugar Cookies.
Thank you Barbara — and Bill — for my time in your story.
