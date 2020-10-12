We're officially entering fall, which I can tell because fluids started flying out of my head in that first week where we had days yo-yoing between 30 and 80 degrees.
I blame Luke, again, as he was having sniffles and a runny nose about a week before me. Then last week, as we were coming out of our first run of cold, fall weather — I turned my furnace from "Heat/Cool" to simply "Heat" — I started getting the sniffles again too.
(I did stay home Friday and went for a second COVID-19 test, which, as of writing this column on Monday afternoon more than 80 hours after my test I still haven't received results, which is another topic on its own. That being said, I had no legitimate reason to believe it's COVID, although I went to test again just for peace of mind.)
Anyhow, the last couple times I've been sick, including a few months ago when I took my first COVID-19 test (and was negative), I've realized that I typically run through this annoying five-stage pattern with these illnesses:
Stage 1: Postnasal drip/sore throat
I can always tell when I'm in for a week-long head cold when my throat starts getting scratchy. I'll wake up one more and start feeling that telltale sign of postnasal drip, from having that stuff leaking down into the back of the throat and then sitting there all night.
The human body is amazing, but the design of the ear-nose-throat system is absolute garbage.
On Day 1, it's usually one of those that a hot, soothing coffee mostly alleviates it and I feel OK the rest of the day. By Day 2, it's there to stay and making me feel pretty miserable.
Stage 2: Congested head
Don't you love it when you've got a head full of snot and blowing your nose is just a waste of time because it's like concrete in there?
Welcome to Stage 2 of the five-step sickness. It's like, coming after the postnasal drip, you would think that, hey, this stuff is obviously trying to leak out of my head, right? Wrong. Let's just have that stuff cause a traffic jam in your nose and sinuses and squeeze your brain in your skull.
Don't both blowing your nose, because all that seems to do is compact it into a tight ball of tension in your head on Day 3.
Stage 3: Runny nose
By about Day 4, that congestion finally starts to loosen up. The problem then is it won't stop.
An aside here to note: Why haven't humans come up with a better solution than blowing your nose? Let's face it, it's just grossly ineffective. At best, first thing in the morning, you might actually get a satisfying amount of snot out of your head. But basically any other time you're just making obnoxious noise, chafing your nose and blowing in futility to get minuscule amounts out.
But if you don't blow for that basically nothing, then you're sitting there with the stuff literally falling out of your head.
My wife gets mad at me because I'm a fan of hocking — you know, snorting it up and then forcing it into your mouth so you can spit. Yeah, I acknowledge that it's gross, but you know what, it's far more effective at getting stuff out of my head than tissue, tissue, tissue.
Stage 4: Dry cough
Once the waterworks finally stop in my nose, then it's time for the frustratingly useless dry cough.
This cough serves no purpose except to make my throat hurt. It's dry. My throat is dry. Then the coughing sometimes makes me gag, which then makes me cough even harder.
Again, my frustration here is the futility of it all. There is no apparent benefit to this cough. It's just there to annoy me for a day or two.
Stage 5: Wet cough
Finally, in the last stage of this usually about seven-day process, I'll still be coughing but at least have something to show for it.
It may sound weird, but this is about the only stage of being sick that I actually don't mind. It feels like something of an accomplishment to cough your guts out but feel liquid grossness busting up and coming out when you do it.
Wet cough even goes by a different name that really proves the point — productive cough. Like, "Yeah, I'm sick, but at least I'm being productive about it." And, the best part is, usually after a day or two of coughing up junk, I'm basically back to normal, so it's a light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel thing, too.
Anyhow, if you survived to this point of my gross column this week, I guess the point here is that it's more important than ever to pay attention to yourself when you're sick and to stay home.
One of the most annoying things about COVID-19 is that its list of common symptoms is really indistinguishable from a cold.
You'll probably write it off like I did — "Oh, the weather is shifting and it always affects me!" (which is true) or "Well, I just got a new dog and maybe my head is adjusting to her in the home," (also true).
But, there's the possibility too that, despite my best efforts to stay safe, someone may have passed me COVID-19.
That's why, when I started coughing last week, I figured I better stay home from work and get another COVID test. I probably should have done those things earlier, honestly, when my nose first started running.
Testing is still widely available and free. If you're sick, don't go around other people. Don't go to work (and hopefully your workplace is good about it, although I know, sadly, some are not). Get a test, just to be sure.
It's better to play it safe.
