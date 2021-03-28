During the time that Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) was less well understood and untreatable, it was considered a death sentence since it was universally fatal. In fact, it was not even certain that it was a viral disease.
The frightening nature of HIV/AIDS in those early days naturally resulted in jokes about the risks that medical personnel were taking by being on the front lines in the battle against this and other potentially deadly diseases. One of those crass jokes came to mind recently when I read about a study related to COVID-19 risks and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
Here is the joke: How do you do CPR on an AIDS patient when you find him unresponsive on the floor? The answer was that you would do the compressions with your foot.
While I realize that you probably did not laugh just now, that joke was frequently met with nervous laughter back in the 1980s and did relieve some of the stress that many of us felt at the time. It allowed us to share our inner worries while we put up a brave front.
The new study that I read about suggests that to avoid coronavirus infection during CPR, medical professionals can increase their distance from the patient by doing chest compressions using the unshod heel of the foot (known as leg-heel compression) instead of with their hands.
This might be especially useful in view of the recent trend to do compression-only resuscitation for the first eight minutes when you see the victim collapse.
Leg-heel compression was described in 1978 by Bilfield and Regula. The method has undergone further research for lay rescuers, professionals and even school children who might not have the upper body strength and weight to do effective compressions on an adult.
In the new study, researchers had 20 medical professionals perform standard manual chest compression followed by leg-heel chest compression after a brief instruction on a manikin.
There was no difference in any of the variables measured, including correct placement of the heel for purposes of compression, correct depth of chest compression, and the compression rate.
The study is preliminary since it was reported ahead of peer review. But it found potential spread of breath droplets from the patient to the person performing CPR would likely be minimized with leg-heel compression.
We know that SARS-CoV-2 is a highly contagious virus and causes COVID-19. It is thought that particles are mainly transmitted via droplets and aerosols. Since the International Liaison Committee on Resuscitation states that chest compression has the potential to generate aerosol, it might also spread the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) also lists CPR as an aerosol generating procedure.
Distance is an important risk factor for virus transmission. In some circumstances, like bystander CPR, maintaining distance may be the only readily available protection against virus transmission.
Although the study is interesting, there are some limitations noted by the researchers including the limited number of participants and the limited comparability to previous studies due to different methods of foot compression. So, further research on larger populations is needed.
Another limitation may be that for safety precautions, it may not be feasible to take off shoes to apply chest compression, especially in out-of-hospital settings. However, the researchers observed comparable results applying leg-heel compression with shoes on.
They also noted that the overall chest compression quality in both standard and leg-heel methods was surprisingly bad, which will likely contribute to it being a very long time before this technique will be considered as a recommendation by those who authorize and teach resuscitation.
The researchers concluded, “Under special circumstances like COVID-19-pandemic, leg-heel chest compression may be an effective alternative without previous training compared to manual chest compression while markedly increasing the distance to the patient.”
For myself, I would do standard hands-on compressions. But if a bystander is unwilling to do that, this technique might be better than doing nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.