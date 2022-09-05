Happy Labor Day!
As is the case every Labor Day, I'm laboring to bring you the day-after-Labor-Day newspaper. Still, I get to do that from my couch instead of having to cart up to Kendallville for a full day, so I guess it still counts like a half a holiday.
So what better topic to talk about on Labor Day than labor?
A few weeks ago, a bunch of articles started popping up online about a new trend spreading on TikTok or WimWam or BlipBlap or whatever new app kids these days are using (yeah, I'm so old now that I've lost touch with new technology and say things like "kids these days") about "quiet quitting" at work.
Basically, boiled down, quiet quitting is defined as workers opting not to go above and beyond, to do what their job description requires and not take on extra work or assignments beyond that without compensation.
Of course, the concept drew all kinds of commentary from different angles.
"It's proof that kids these days don't wanna work!"
"It's workers drawing healthy work/life boundaries!"
"It's harmful and going to stunt your opportunity for upward growth at work!"
"It's not really "quitting" so much as it's workers flexing their muscles in this new, short-labor economy and getting their hard-earned dollars!"
Anyhow, I read a bunch of different takes on it because I thought it was an interesting concept. I see both pros and cons.
Pro: I do believe, for many people, that the modern workforce is exploitative and unbalanced and I think it is good for workers to fight for what's right for them.
I'm a Millennial and came into the labor force in 2008 right as the national economy took a giant dump. The mentality back then was "Be glad you still have a job." But my generation entered a world where that was a lingering excuse for years for why your pay wasn't increasing and why companies were shrinking via attrition and we're just going to spread all the extra work that other person used to do around and it will be fine.
I hear about people working these high-paying manual labor factory jobs, where they're working 10- or 12-hour shifts six or seven days a week and maybe you'll get a day off on the Fourth of July. Local employers wonder why they can't get and retain employees and I sit here listening to those stories and want to raise my hand like, "Hey, I have a couple ideas."
Con: I do agree that people who voluntarily not to pick up extra on their plate — even if it's not required of them or not compensated — probably do hamper their mobility. Companies can't carry dead weight.
Let's face it, when opportunities to advance come up, they're looking for someone who is motivated, skilled and, probably, willing to allow themselves to be exploited for slightly more cash and a healthy helping of extra responsibility. But, if you don't put yourself in that position, do you get that opportunity to cash out?
That being said, there are some people who don't want that. I used to scratch my head and people that would come through the newsroom and say they never wanted to rise to the level of editor and run their own newsroom. That perplexed me — why wouldn't you want the chance to run the show? Then I hit some weeks throughout the year that make me go "Ohhh, yeah, now I can see why someone might not want to be in charge."
Whether "quiet quitting" is the right term or not, overall I do think it's probably a good time to rebalance the employer/employee relationship.
That was the original purpose of Labor Day, after all. Back in the late 1800s, part of the fight was to standardize an eight-hour workday and improve health and safety conditions in many workplaces that we'd look at with a modern eye and call deplorable.
The demographics of the market have been kind of helping that along on its own right now. Labor is short and many employers have realized it's time to pay up or do without. Workers have many options and can play the field looking for a job that pays what they want and that has benefits and perks that work for them.
The Baby Boomers are going or gone. The topic of "How is the economy going to adapt after the Baby Boomers?" was one of those rhetorical questions asked for years that no one ever seemed to bother to answer. Now that it's here's, business is throwing their hands up like the sudden workforce challenges are some mystery.
I don't think hanging around at your desk or your production line doing the bare minimum ala "quiet quitting" is the best course of action.
But I do think that it's time for workers to start being more vocal about their needs and wants. Because the mentality that you're replaceable at work is, well, in many cases, simply not true any more. With 2% unemployment and hiring being a nightmare, the reality at this point is probably that your employer needs you more than you need them.
So, like the Labor Day leaders of old, now seems like a good time for workers to use their voice and reclaim some of the voice in this relationship.
