Orchid growing in the late 1800s was vastly different than it is today. Hybridizing was in its infancy and most collectors raised species that had been imported from the jungles and purchased through auction houses. Author Frederick Boyle explains the process in his 1893 book, “About Orchids: A Chat.” Pictured is a rare 1888 hybrid, Cattleya Empress Frederick (dowiana x mossiae) that would have been in bloom during this period.