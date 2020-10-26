As cold weather sets in and the winter holidays are approaching, COVID-19 may be licking its lips in anticipation.
While Hoosiers have gotten better at protecting themselves (albeit grudgingly in many cases) from the novel coronavirus out in public, it’s the times at home where people feel safe that they are turning out to be most vulnerable.
Within this past month, even Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box got COVID-19, although not while at her day job running the state’s coronavirus response but rather on the weekend, from her family.
Box’s story of what did happen to her is a good cautionary tale about what can and does happen to a lot of people.
Box noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, she’s maintained a small social bubble that included her adult children, their spouses and their grandchildren. The family would get together for dinners or sit outside enjoying the Hoosier summer around the fire pit.
But then Box’s toddler grandson picked up an illness from his daycare. He spread it to his mom. Then they brought it with them during a family get-together.
Mom and baby were both mildly symptomatic and Box, who at first reported she was asymptomatic after getting her positive test, last week she reported that she had developed some flu-like symptoms later but was still doing well.
“Well this just proves it that masks and all that crap don’t work!” you may be saying, and other Hoosiers definitely have said.
But Box disagreed, stating that her illness really proved what she’s been saying all along in Indiana’s defense — this virus takes advantage of you when you let your guard down.
“The only way I got infected was when I let my guard down, which I have done since the beginning of this pandemic, in my social bubble, which is my family and that’s when I got infected,” Box said on Wednesday.
“I think my case is actually a true testament to the fact that with all my exposure at work for these past eight months and even in that 48 hours before I got sick that social distancing and wearing a mask makes a difference,” she said.
Let’s face it, we drop the defenses when we’re at home, with people we trust. You probably do it. I know I’ve done it, even recently.
A few weeks ago I went to a family barbecue at my mother-in-law’s house, where some of her family and some of her husband’s family were all gathered.
It was the week that I had a cold, when I had been snotting and coughing earlier in the week. By Saturday, I was feeling mostly back to normal, though, so I figured I’d go to the party.
There were more than 20 people there from six or seven different households. We were all in the backyard, enjoying one of the last nice days we had left this fall, eating food, everyone getting hands-on with my baby.
Yeah, we all kind of kept our distance, for the most part, but no one was masking, we were all mixing all over the place.
And what’s the big problem with that? Well, the big problem could have been, admittedly, me. I had been sick earlier in the week. I had gotten a COVID-19 test the day before for peace of mind and hadn’t seen the results yet.
I didn’t have any reason to believe I had picked up COVID and I had been recovering even before I got the test, but it was stupid of me to go to that event.
If it turned out I had COVID-19 — my test did come back the next week negative — how many people would I have exposed? Or, more likely, how many people would my toddler, Luke, have exposed, since he had much more close contact with other people at that party than I did?
The problem isn’t the public right now. Most stores are still requiring people to wear masks and most people do. As compared to earlier in the summer, where I’d frequently see more than half of people walking around huffing on everyone and everything, I rarely see a person at the store without a mask on any more.
Passing by a masked person in the aisle of a store for one second is very low risk. You’re not very likely to pick it up there.
But as contact tracing around Indiana has shown, it’s family parties, wedding receptions, funerals, camps, sleepovers, etc. that are often identified as spreader events.
Figuring out why isn’t too difficult. You’re at home or around people you know and trust. They’re your family, you’d know if they’re sick, right?
That’s wrong. They’re out in contact with numerous people every day and so are you, then you’re all coming together in a confined space, likely with little to no protection, for hours at a time.
Close proximity plus time are the conditions ripe for COVID-19 to spread the most.
And what’s ahead on the calendar? Thanksgiving. Christmas. New Year’s.
With the state’s COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths already rising to levels not seen since April/May, the holiday season script doesn’t look promising. The state has seen surges in cases after Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
As we approach November and December and you’re making your holiday plans, please, stop and think, especially if you are or have family members who are 60 and older who are at significantly higher risk.
Don’t write off COVID-19.
Getting together is fun and important, but in these conditions, the family get-together may be one of the riskiest things you can do right now.
