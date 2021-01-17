“This God — His way is perfect, the word of the Lord proves true, He is a shield for all those who take refuge in Him.” (Psalm 18:30 ESV)
Our lives have “ups and downs,” to say the least, and this beginning of a New Year, I have had mine. Nothing has seemed to go as I planned for it to go ... first vertigo hit me ... that was a “real kicker.” It can tear your “sails” right down. You really cannot do anything until your meds kick in.
Covid still is going strong; there is still bickering among people; people not complying in masking; etc. “Oh, whew, when will it ever stop!”
So, I took to reading a book I had already read, not long ago, just to get back into the groove, trying to get closer to God.
As Fr. Joseph Girzone says in “Never Alone,” words to the effect, we must seek refuge in God. Seeking that refuge, I go into my room and close my door, and then, here he is, my kitty, Daniel, my prayer partner. Now, he does not come in all the time, but he comes to pray with his Mama, more times than not. He is quiet and peaceful and lays beside me or behind me, leaned up against his pillow.
I feel like God gave us His loving and faithful animal children so we could experience, a little, here on earth, of the unconditional love God sends to us, all the time. And I think they do a pretty faithful job of filling up our souls with lots of love and comfort ... straight from heaven. That is just my take, of course.
People get grumpy, some down-right “mean-spirited,” rude, pushy, and more “ugh” actions, acting out to each other. If you experience any actions like that, this is an especially good time to seek refuge in your Father, God.
Trying to get rid of all the things I have accumulated over the years to rid myself of so much clutter in my life and even in my soul, is my New Year goal.
We have so much “stuff” that really means nothing, in the long run, to make our lives any better. It is truly a relief to give things away. You cannot hold onto a piece of “paper,” like you can hold on to your Father in Heaven. You may be able to see and feel the paper ... but after a while it gets yellow, pictures fade, or any number of things can happen to “paper.”
And, while we are getting rid of the “paper clutter,” that means letting go of experiences like I have listed above, of actions by others that make our lives miserable. Go to God and pray. He will help you “settle down” and encourage you to breath the breath of hope, forgiveness and love toward those who make you feel saddened.
I try very hard to remember that there is something that causes folks to act out and, maybe, we just need to pray for them and let God work His way into their lives. However, we must never be a haughty Christian. No one really is any better than their brother or sister.
What we need to keep it in our hearts and souls is our Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit — there for all of us ... all the time. No, we cannot hear or see them, however, we sure can “feel” them.
What is that feeling you get when, for some reason or another, you turn here instead of there or look on the internet for something and something completely different pops up that you are supposed to see? To me, that is God at work.
I needed a prayer said ... called a friend ... more often than not, I have to call several times before she will answer her phone. She is a busy lady and a wonderful prayer partner! Tonight, I felt like I needed her, and “Bing-Bang,” she answered her phone right away. Again, my take is, that was God working because He knew I needed a “voice” and an “I love you and I will pray.” That, to me, was His way of sending His love and answers to me.
So, why don’t you try and take a little clutter out of your life and get rid of the things that are just “things,” and make more room for God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit to come into your mind, heart and soul ... and maybe that next call you make, or the one you might receive, is from Him!
Perhaps God will be sending messages to you to be there for someone who just might need you. That person needs refuge in God, and, God just may be sending you to be His ambassador on earth.
May God bless you, your families, and any animal companions you may have. And please pray for me, as I will be doing a “blanket prayer for all my readers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.