DeKalb County is a growing community, and while we encourage the growth, there are some steps that need to be considered when looking at building new homes in the unincorporated areas of DeKalb County (outside of town and city limits).
On Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m. at the Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, local DeKalb County government services will walk through the process of determining if a vacant lot of land is allowed to be built upon in DeKalb County.
The topics covered for the workshop will include the permitting processes for driveways, septic systems and structures on the property, discussion on the determination of right-of-ways, setbacks and easements on properties, and lot examples showing real-world breakdowns of lots and if they can be built upon in DeKalb County.
This is a great training opportunity for Realtors, lenders, home builders and potential new home and lot buyers in DeKalb County.
If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District at 925-5620, ext. 3, as space is limited.
This workshop is being brought to DeKalb County by DeKalb County Development Services, the DeKalb County Health Department, Purdue Extension-DeKalb County and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District.
