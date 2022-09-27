This summer, Parkview Noble Hospital (PNH) received a substantial honor. Our hospital was named to the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals® list.
You may recognize the 100 Top Hospitals name, as this recognition has been given out for years. The 100 Top Hospitals list of award-winning hospitals is determined using independent and objective research to analyze the performance of 2,650 hospitals across the country.
This year marked the fourth time in five years that PNH has earned a place on the list, and we ranked fifth in the nation for the small community hospitals category.
This year’s award put us in distinguished company because PNH was one of only two Indiana hospitals named to the list for 2022. In the award’s history, only one comparably sized Indiana hospital has won the 100 Top Hospitals honor more than Parkview Noble, and that is Parkview Huntington Hospital, a seven-time winner.
We are quite proud of this distinction — not for any plaque or statuette, but for what it says about how well we care for the people of Noble County.
Recognition as one of the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals validates our ongoing commitment to prioritizing patient-centered care. Despite the extraordinary stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic — from making sure we had enough masks and bed space, to coping with staffing challenges and re-examining processes to be as efficient as possible — our hospital team members have done a remarkable job. They have kept their eye on the ball, providing patients with the kind of excellent care they would want for themselves or their own loved ones.
According to Merative, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, profitability, inpatient expenses and ratings from patients.
According to Merative’s 100 Top Hospitals study projections, if all U.S. hospitals could achieve the performance benchmarks reached by this year’s winners:
• More than 104,000 additional lives could be saved in-hospital
• Over 55,000 additional patients could be complication-free
• Over $12.5 billion in inpatient costs could be saved
• The typical patient could be released from the hospital almost a half-day sooner
• Over 18,600 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days
Believe me, achieving this level of performance was not easy, but it’s a direct result of our strong culture of excellence at PNH. We are committed to Parkview’s mission and values, and our co-workers display world-class teamwork and professionalism. They are driven to deliver on our brand promise of excellent care for every person, every day.
When I talk about how dedicated our co-workers are, I’m talking about people like Nurse Leader Beth Ramsey, Dr. Christina Preusz (of Professional Emergency Physicians), Pharmacist Adam Schmitt and Case Management Specialist Peggy Rumschlag, who, working together, helped a patient who arrived at the emergency department in the middle of a bad snowstorm with an eye infection that was extremely serious. This group of co-workers quickly swung into action to care for the patient with the goal of saving their sight. That included driving to another pharmacy to get the appropriate antibiotic because it wasn’t on hand at PNH and calling multiple eye doctors to find one who could treat the patient that day. They also searched diligently for a transportation service on short notice that could deliver the patient to the eye doctor’s office, wait during the appointment, and then drive them home (in a snowstorm!). THAT is patient-centered care!
I’m also talking about co-workers like Parkview Police Officer Gregg Gorsuch, who – in addition to providing security with great professionalism – pitches in wherever needed, helping to clean rooms, accompanying patients out to the parking lot, relocating wheelchairs when needed, and providing a friendly, reassuring presence for patients and staff alike. When Officer Gorsuch found out that one terrified little boy heading for surgery was also a Captain America fan, he visited the boy, telling him that Captain America had called him and asked to make the little boy an honorary police officer for Parkview Health. Officer Gorsuch gave the boy a “Parkview Police” sticker badge, and the little boy headed off to surgery with a big smile.
Another example is EMT Brie Forker. Brie and her medic team responded to a tragic accident with fatalities. The incident weighed heavy on the team’s hearts, and in November, Brie spearheaded a highly successful toy drive to bring some brightness to the family’s first Christmas after the accident. In addition, to keep a young family member from fearing emergency vehicles, Brie and first responders treated the family to a special “parade of lights” at the hospital — complete with fire trucks, ambulances and police vehicles. Brie and our Noble EMS team gave these individuals an unforgettable gift of love at a very challenging time in their lives.
During my years as a football coach, I focused on putting people in a position where they could excel and succeed and be valued for what they contributed to the team effort. Our approach to providing healthcare at PNH follows the same strategy: assemble a great team, provide top-notch training and development opportunities, encourage initiative and teamwork, and always keep patients at the heart of everything we do.
I’d like to thank all our PNH co-workers for their tireless service during these pandemic years, their flexibility and resilience, their unwavering focus on quality, and their heartfelt support for their co-workers, for our patients, and for the community. This 100 Top Hospitals recognition is theirs.
Gary Atkins is president of Parkview Noble Hospital
