Not everyone likes the Psalms. I am one of those that does like them. In fact, I find comfort in many of them.
This week my reading led me to Psalm 37. The author we are told is David. David, we know, had a strong and intimate relationship with the Lord. This is not to say that he did not have his struggles. He was human, and in such, he made a grievous error that damaged many lives.
As a shepherd boy, he learned how to praise in open fields alone with God and nature as his companion. He also wrote beautifully encouraging poems and songs. As a young man, he was so strong and confident in his relationship with the Lord that he faced a giant. He kept pursuing the Lord after the misstep, and we can learn a lot from his relentless pursuit in his writings.
Psalm 37:3-6
Trust in the Lord and do good.
Then you will live safely in the land and prosper.
Take delight in the Lord,
and he will give you your heart’s desires.
Commit everything you do to the Lord.
Trust him, and he will help you.
He will make your innocence radiate like the dawn,
and the justice of your cause will shine like the noonday sun.
I am drawn to some key statements in this Psalm. Trust. There is so much we do not trust anymore. I used to trust the evening news with Walter Cronkite. Now, I am not so sure. I used to trust Facebook for encouragement. I rarely get encouraged as we near the election. I am often discouraged from social media lately.
We have so many expectations, wants, desires and longings. When we delight in the Lord’s ways and wants, we have unimaginable peace.
This next verse five: “commit everything you do to the Lord.” So many times we keep God in a box. You know the one — the Sunday box. We like God on Sunday. We love God in the middle of a crisis, but many times we only want him when we want him. God wants all of us. All of us.
This passage goes on to say this:
Be still in the presence of the Lord,
and wait patiently for him to act.
How do I remain still in the presence of the Lord? For me, it is being quiet and listening. Many of you know I am a bit of a talker. OK, actually, I am a big talker. Some of my most memorable moments with God have been in the quiet.
The waiting on the Lord though, man is that hard! I tend to fret and worry, and I am sure that the Lord is frustrated with me. Yet, like a loving parent, he waits for me to get this teaching. There are times where I have had peace when it makes no sense in the situation.
This passage ends with the Psalmist (David) reminding us that we find shelter in the Lord. Shelter, to me, means protection and comfort.
Turn to the Psalms today and find shelter in the Lord!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.