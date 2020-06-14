“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
As you all know by now, we are in some “troubled waters.” We hear on TV “You are not alone in this boat. We are here for you,” from various companies, actors and etc. Yes, that is very true, We are all in this “boat.” However, sometimes “I am sorry to say, I do feel alone!” Just my hubby and me and our two precious kitties.
You see we both have the “Senior issue,” both have heart problems and I am a cancer survivor. I read where those three things are “rather against us.”
Son, from Nashville, came to visit, on business, a couple of weeks ago ... we could not let him stay with us. Doctor said, “No.” So I cried and cried.
Then God gave me that “You go girl,” thought and “Go,” I did. He and his friend came by the house and we had a “Pizza Party,” outside, for dinner, distancing, of course. Then the next morning we had donuts and coffee, outside. It worked!
I had some leftover sidewalk chalk so I colored flowers, and a big heart on the driveway welcoming him. Yep, it hurt my back, but it was a good hurt! We had a very good time. God made sure of that!
After my son’s visit, I got to thinking back as to why I was feeling so alone. I had not had a very Happy Mother’s Day (we were alone) however, all of a sudden it came to me: Joy was about me!
We had ordered groceries from a store and my husband went over to pick them up, on Mother’s Day. Lo and behold, as I was unpacking them, I found three little packages of LINDOR Chocolate Melts and a little card, “Make Mom’s Day.”
That really brightened my day. To think that a big store would do that, just touched my heart.
So, the next day I called and asked to speak to the manager and told her my Mother’s Day had not been the best one and how surprised I was to find these three little candies, packaged nicely, in my grocery bag, on Sunday, Mother’s Day. Then we chatted a bit, a very lovely lady she is!
She responded by saying something to the effect, “That I had made her day as well and she was crying!” Obviously, not many people call over things like this. Now, I was crying, too, and we both knew our tears were tears of joy.
So, please, be sure to reach out some way, somehow and let folks know how much every little, tiny, tiny thing they do means to you: a kind gesture, a phone call, a card, a smile (yes, your twinkling eyes will show the smile that is under your mask). And reciprocate somehow.
Be strong in faith; be kind in thought word and deed; be thankful for what you do have; and pray to God to make you strong. We shall all overcome this “troubling” time in which we live.
God will sustain us, He will lift us up and hold us in the palms of His hands, if only we will let Him. Look for joy in hard times, and it will eventually surround us and the SON will truly shine down upon us and bring us all healing and peace.
May God bless you, your families and any animal companions you may have.
