“Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike.” — John F. Kennedy
Most of us have fond memories of the different bikes that we rode at different times in our lives. I have a picture of my brother and me on Christmas Day at a young age sitting on our new tricycles. We had big smiles on our faces.
I remember in 7th grade I got my first 3 speed bike, a candy apple red Columbia. I thought that I was the coolest kid on the block.
After the summer of my junior year of high school, after working the first job of my life, I used most of the money I earned to buy a Raleigh Grand Prix 10 speed racing bike. That bike lasted all through college and was light, fast, and smooth as silk.
As an adult I have had some real high-tech machines, but now, as a senior, I like to slow down. I am into comfort when I ride, and I go at a pace where I don’t miss any of the scenery. I don’t need to know how fast I ride, or how far, I just like to cruise down the road. I like to see where the road takes me. It is good that there are quite a few places in this area where you can safely take in the countryside. The city bike path now extends all the way to Pokagon State Park, and there are plans to add more bike paths around town in the future.
There are many health benefits to riding a bike. First, you burn calories, it is easy on the body, and it is a good cardio workout, but the reason I ride is, as British cyclist Sarah Bentley wrote, “You are one ride away from a good mood.”
You feel good while on the ride, experiencing the scenery covering the contours of the road, and you feel good after the ride! Now that Spring is here and we have longer daylight in our days, get out your bike. It will be well worth your time.
Gary Fisher, considered by Smithsonian Magazine as the “Founding Father of Mountain Bikes” wrote, “Anybody who rides a bicycle is a friend of mine.” My wife talks about when she was a kid, growing up in a small town, she spent most of her youth with her best friend going street to street. When I was in college, myself and two friends toured parts of the Adirondacks’ in New York state. The daily contour of the ride was a challenge, but our conversations at the end of the day were priceless. The good news is that even now, I have a friend who with a simple phone call would be on board to get his bike out, saddle up, and hit the road. It would be an adventure!
