One of the most common resolutions for the new year is to get more exercise. So, I expect to see more people at my local YMCA over the next few weeks, learning to use all those weight machines or even running around the track or swimming laps.
For those who will be running, I want to warn you that it is a common and persistent myth that static stretching improves running performance and decreases the risk of injuries.
Researchers recently wrote in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that instead of stretching, an active warm-up can help with running performance. They also noted that progressive training can reduce injury risk.
Although there is evidence that stretching can help keep joints flexible and that it will not harm performance, it will not help either.
Like many things in sports, the recommendations of coaches and athletes are based on beliefs that may really amount to superstitions. These beliefs drive runners to continue to pursue ineffective or non-optimal strategies within their running training.
Some of those beliefs have included static stretching for injury prevention or low-load strength training for performance.
The researchers involved run most days of the week and work with different types of runners with different abilities and strengths. While talking with these runners, they often discuss myths and misunderstandings around running injuries and explain recommendations around stretching and warm-up activities.
They preach against the belief that static muscle stretching (lengthening a muscle to the point of tension for 30 seconds per stretch) reduces injuries. Some runners use static stretching to reduce delayed-onset muscle soreness after strenuous runs, but research does not support this idea either.
However, stretching can improve joint range of motion and help runners relax after a run.
Since running places stress on the joints and soft tissues, runners face a high risk of developing running-related overuse injuries such as joint pain, shin splints, iliotibial (IT) band syndrome and Achilles tendinitis. These problems often occur when runners increase running frequency, intensity and duration too quickly.
To help the body adapt and strengthen, runners should build their running performance through progressive training sessions, which should incorporate an active warm-up that involves 5-10 minutes of walking or light jogging.
If preparing for a fast race or training session, this could include six to eight dynamic stretching drills to move the joints through the full range of motion, particularly in the lower limbs, such as walking lunges and leg swings. In addition, the authors recommend ending the warm-up with three short running bursts at the goal running pace, such as three 100-meter dashes.
Importantly, research shows that warm-ups improve running performance, but the evidence is still unclear about whether they reduce injuries. Progressive training and the improved running performance itself will likely reduce the injuries.
Many runners stretch because their joints and muscles start to feel stiff and tight as a result of high-volume repetitive movements. Static stretches reduce the stiff and tight sensations in the short-term, but that does not reduce injury risk in the long-term.
If runners wish to do a small amount of static stretching and feel that it helps them, it might have very little impact on performance or increased injury risk. But rather than prioritizing static stretching, runners would be better off doing some specific strength training exercises and progressing their running at a sensible rate to avoid injury.
Even if your New Year’s resolutions did not include running, but rather some other form of exercise, it is still a great idea to begin with actively warming up and gradually progressing in the amount and intensity of your activity.
Whatever your resolutions might be, I wish you good luck and a happy and blessed New Year!
