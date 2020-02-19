This is the first in a two-part series detailing he columnist’s struggles to shower and how he overcame those struggles. Matt Getts has had three hip surgeries since Dec. 12.)
A challenge for you, faithful reader.
Try taking a shower:
• with one arm held high over your head
• standing on one leg,
• and unable to bend at the waist.
That was the challenge facing your intrepid columnist, after three hip surgeries in a six-week period.
Thanks to my beautiful co-conspirator, the day was saved by the CSS 5500. But more on that later.
The second surgery led to the installation of a PICC line, which allows me to give myself intravenous antibiotics every eight hours. While handier than a visit to the doctor’s office, PICC lines cannot get wet.
Keeping a PICC line dry involves wrapping the area in plastic food wrap (which also keeps my flesh fresh and prolongs storage time before consumption, according to the box), then taping the ends of the food wrap.
Next, a bread bag is used for a second layer of protection. (Gluten free wheat has proven to be better for my arm than glutenous white.)
The bread bag is then taped at the top and bottom.
The PICC line protection plan takes about five minutes, or about the time of a quick, post teen-age year shower.
Six days post surgery No. 3, I got the all-clear to shower again.
It was an announcement met with great revelry by those who live with me. Not sure what that was all about.
The third surgery involved placing a spacer contraption coated with antibiotics in place of the artificial hip. The artificial spacer/hip fits like a teenager’s jeans, with plenty of noisy slipping and sliding. It is not meant to support the normal weight and movements of a normal hip, it is meant to rid the area of infection.
If I put more than 50% of my weight on my right leg, my artificial spacer/hip could slip out of place. So long convalescence ward, hello hospital.
Because the spacer doesn’t fit particularly well, for six weeks I am not allowed to bend below the waist. No picking things off the floor. No shoe tying. No putting socks on. Hello toddler years — again.
For the next six weeks, I am stuck with using a walker to get around.
So on the fateful day I got permission to shower, I tried it. My arm got taped to protect the PICC line, and I was ready.
There was a parade of relatives and well-wishers who congratulated and wished me well. Some of them wore masks on their faces. hmmmm.
Only when it got time to shower, I couldn’t.
The sliding shower doors made it difficult to get my walker into the shower which was the only way to do it while maintaining my 50% weight bearing rule. I would have to spin the walker 180 degrees to get it out once inside.
Then there was the shower seat.
The shower seat the folks had was only 17 inches off the ground.
Try, faithful reader, landing your behind on a seat that low while forced to bend down on only one leg.
And because your posterior is posterior and your eyes are anterior, you’re kind of doing it blind.
After about 10 minutes of trying, I gave up.
Even if I was able to tumble gently onto the seat, there was no way of getting back up with nothing to grab on to sustain.
Democrats gave the president fewer boos and hisses on State of the Union night than I got from my housemates when the news leaked out.
But the next day, the beautiful co-conspirator was coming — and she had a plan that made the Great Escape seem like child’s play.
