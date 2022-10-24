We're two weeks away from the 2022 midterms but, eh, what about the next election?
Congress is up in the air this year, with Democrats expected to lose substantially amid the not-great-at-all first two years under President Joe Biden. Indiana has a Senate race, but it's hard to see Republican Sen. Todd Young being ousted despite the effort being made by former Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott Jr.
In 2024, however, Indiana not only has its other U.S. Senate seat up, but it also has the governor's mansion open. Governors in Indiana are limited to serve no more than eight years in a 12-year span, which means Gov. Eric Holcomb will be out and someone new will be in.
We've heard a lot of conversations about the Republican ticket, including in a piece I picked up in the News Sun on Saturday from the Indiana Capital Chronicle and former Fort Wayne Journal Gazette Statehouse reporter Niki Kelly.
Right field is already crowding.
The only candidate who has officially announced so far is former Fort Wayne mayoral candidate Eric Doden, who is barely known in Fort Wayne much less outside of it. Then there's expectations for Sen. Mike Braun, who made it into office in 2016 by simply parroting any and everything President Donald Trump; possibly Attorney General Todd Rokita, who runs his Indianapolis office like a three-ring circus; and we've even heard about Rep. Jim Banks, a once kind of quiet, garden-variety conservative who is now a fine case study in what six years in "The Swamp" can do to a person.
After reading that piece last week about Republicans, however, it raised this question: Who do the Indiana Democrats even have any more?
To say Democrats have been having some troubles lately would be a vast understatement. They've been shellacked up and down the state and haven't won a statewide office since Glenda Ritz snuck in as superintendent of public instruction and Joe Donnelly eked out a Senate W in 2012.
So who's even left for the left at this point?
My first thought was former South Bend mayor, former presidential candidate and now Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is probably the Hoosier Democrat with the most name recognition. But, there's a hitch — Buttigieg and his husband Chasten just moved to Michigan, so he's not a Hoosier any more.
Donnelly's name popped up, but, in my eyes, Donnelly is used up at the state/federal level. His win in 2012 was more a symptom of Richard Mourdock's "God's plan" comment on rape in relation to abortion — a sentiment that turned off voters then but probably wouldn't now — and then he was bounced from office by Braun in 2018. Donnelly is now in the John Gregg stage of his political life — an old-guard Democrat who isn't going to be able to compete in the now.
After that? Can people in northeast Indiana, where "liberal" has become a swear word, even name another Indiana Democrat?
In my eyes, Indiana Democrats have only one reasonable challenger for the governor's seat in 2024 — former Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Jennifer McCormick.
If you recognize the name, it's because McCormick was elected into office in 2016... as a Republican. She ousted the Democrat Ritz, who had won the office the term before.
(In order to ensure that such a rebellion never happened again, Indiana Republicans in the statehouse changed the law to strip the position of its elected status and now the Secretary of Education is an appointee of the governor. God forbid Hoosiers might vote against the party constantly undermining public education in their state.)
Despite winning the office in a statewide election in 2016, McCormick served just four years and then left Indianapolis. She was already butting heads with Republican lawmakers then as they continued to ignore actual educators in favor of the national school choice lobby when it comes to setting education policy in Indiana.
Since leaving office, McCormick changed parties and has since been a frequent flier on the campaign trail for Democrats.
After I tweeted my thoughts about her being maybe Democrats' only good candidate for governor at this point, I may have inadvertently broken some statewide news as she retweeted me (and pinned to the top of her account) the comment "Interesting... I'm hearing the exact same thing."
Could McCormick win the governor's mansion in red Indiana? I'm not totally convinced, but she could at least be competitive, which is more than Democrats can say since it was Mike Pence v. John Gregg circa 2012.
McCormick has the advantage of a strong education background, which is important to many Hoosiers in state races, and could maybe draw moderate Republicans with a "the party left me" story.
She might struggle more in a race against someone like Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, another woman from the more moderate Holcomb administration, but I have my doubts that Hoosier Republicans would nominate someone moderate as opposed to a polarizing partisan. Just look at the Secretary of State race this year — instead of regular and responsible conservative Holli Sullivan they went with the election-denying Diego Morales, whose campaign has been such a train wreck he could possibly lose to Democrat Destiny Wells in a race that should be an auto-win for the GOP in today's political climate.
If McCormick could strike a more moderate line in a matchup against a far-right candidate like, say, Rokita, who can't form a single thought nowadays without feeling the need to toss "woke liberals" into his sentence, she could definitely compete. Maybe even win.
Then who do Democrats run for Senate if Braun opens up his seat?
Well, like I said, they have one good candidate right now (which is more than they could say in 2020), so your guess is as good as mine on that front.
