Grandson Josiah, 2, was running around out by the barn when Grandpa showed up. Josiah had a lead pencil with a roll of toilet paper on it. “What are you doing?” Grandpa asked. “I’m the skiddy, pencil is my bale spear and toilet paper is my round bale of hay!” Josiah replied. — Pete and Mary Barkman of Wolcottville
Note from Grace: Skid steer loaders are powerful, compact machines especially suited for moving dirt. They are used on landscaping projects, job sites and at feed stores for moving pallets of feed and bales of hay and have many uses on the farm.
Josiah loves playing with skiddies. He got two for Christmas. Later he got one which had a bucket, forks, bale spear and an auger attachment with it. After playing with the last skiddy a while, he looked and said “This is one serious skiddy!”
Daughter Marla sells Airborne products. One item is a rosemary shampoo bar. Marla’s daughter Angelina (the Barkman’s granddaughter) got teased by her aunts; they were telling her name is Angelina Rosemary Shampoo Bar! (Not her middle name.) One day in town Angelina asked the clerk, “What’s your name?” The clerk replied, “Rhonda. What’s your name?” She answered with a big smile, “Angelina Rosemary Shampoo Bar!”
And one more story from the Barkmans. A certain young girl liked to use big words but she didn’t always use them in the right place. (Pete Barkman said, “I wish I could tell you she is our youngest daughter, but I better not — she wouldn’t like it.”) This certain young girl and her older sister were playing out in the cold and snow when the older sister got cold hands and toes. The certain young girl who liked to use big words said, “You need to clap your hands and stomp your feet to get your blood urinating!”
+++
In beautiful hand-writing, a great-grandmother shared with me the following joy-filled vignettes.
A 2-year-old — “her name in Chinese means beautiful and she is!” — lives in Tennessee. Her mom says that she sings the Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star tune to everything. It could be Jingle Bells; Row, Row, Row Your Boat or Baa, Baa, Black Sheep ... the tune is still Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.
The great-grandmother gave three great-grands — ages 6, 4 and 2 — blankets that had glow in the dark stars, moons and planets. After activating the glow under a lamp, they needed a dark place to try them out. The great-grandmother’s walk-in pantry seemed perfect. So with the three kids and a grandma and three blankets, among potatoes, onions, apples, etc., they were in an instant solar system! “Even more fun was to make those stars move under our heads,” the great-grandmother said. “Kids help us learn to play again.”
Grayson, Olivia and Wyatt are three great-grands who are so well-behaved that it’s quite unusual. So it was fun to hear on a recent visit, “Hey, don’t kick your brother” and know that they are normal siblings!
A friend of the letter writer (Joyce) said that her 4-year-old great-granddaughter recently had the “worst day of her life!” She had to take a time out in her room. Times have changed, the letter-writer said: As adults, we look forward to a time out!
Thank you for your letters, by U.S. mail and email. When you share your stories and photos through this column, you brighten the lives of many people. Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com or mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755. Also, please share this column with friends and family and encourage them to share their stories.
GRACE HOUSHOLDER is a columnist and editorial writer for this newspaper. Contact her at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.