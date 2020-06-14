Do people have the right to be forgotten?

The internet never forgets.
But should it?
It’s a question that I actually have to deal with on a fairly regular basis.
Not weekly and I’d say not even monthly, but several times per year, I get emails from people who send me a link and want something removed from kpcnews.com.
This week, I actually got two such requests — one from a woman who was arrested on meth charges in Kendallville back in 2008 and another from a woman who ended up in a jail booking listing in Whitley County in 2019.
Most often, the requests we get are for people who want to be removed out of jail bookings or arrest stories that appear somewhere on our website, usually misdemeanors or low-level felonies. Sometimes the charges were dismissed, or deferred and later dismissed, or even sentence served and then later expunged from the court record via the state’s expungement process.
(I did get one once asking for us to remove a submitted anniversary announcement from this woman and her ex-husband, which was unique.)
And while people can, in some cases, petition to court to effectively erase their past mistakes from the state’s legal record, expungement and the like doesn’t affect media or the wider internet as a whole.
Just because a marijuana arrest may not show up in a background check of criminal cases doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t show up if someone searches your name in Google, or another search engine, or in the search bar at kpcnews.com.
Thus, a situation has been born in the internet age that didn’t really exist before.
A hundred years ago, fifty years ago — probably even as soon as 20 years ago — if you did something that made the newspaper, it published on the date that it published and then it was gone from the public mind.
If you really, really want to find that blurb now, you maybe be able to grab a bound volume at the library or microfiche and go searching for it. But unless you have some idea of when it was in the paper, good luck finding it.
There is no index, no table of contents, to easily search that stuff. Therefore, it’s easy to forget.
Nowadays, however, search engines do that complex indexing for you. And while it can still be difficult to find something very specific, a lot of times you can find a lot with very little effort.
Example: If you go to Google and type in “Steve Garbacz pee” you can find the story I did in February 2008 at the Purdue Exponent where I wrote about the back it up or pee your pants challenge some students were doing. (The editor made it a centerpiece in print with a big headline in pee-yellow font that received near universal criticism from around campus. Not my finest journalism memory, although a funny one.)
So, if you make a mistake in your life, will it be there forever to haunt you?
The situation puts us, as a newspaper, in an awkward position.
I recognize, sympathize, that people make errors and that those errors can hang around them in the future when searching for jobs or other things later in life.
At the same time, newspapers are “the first draft of history.” We record things that happen. And just because that something that happened and we reported was embarrassing or inconvenient doesn’t mean it didn’t occur.
While the court may be willing to erase traces of a criminal proceeding, that doesn’t mean you weren’t arrested. That will always be true and accurate.
Maybe your first reaction is like a lot of people — “Who cares about some stupid drug arrest from 10 years ago?” That’s definitely valid, a thought I’ll admit I’ve had myself.
But then you realize there are other cases. If, for example, a teacher gets arrested for sexting a student, gets convicted and later has the case expunged, would you want to erase that? Might somebody want to know, need to know that information in the future?
I listened recently to a podcast from Radiolab on this exact topic, “Right to Be Forgotten.” In their story, they talked with an editor at cleveland.com who was doing something a little different from how most papers do it.
They convene a staff panel about monthly to review requests and have a discussion about whether they feel that person can be forgotten and if the name or article or photo or whatever can be removed. It’s not deleted and the staff tracks the stuff it takes down in case it ever needs to be restored for good reason in the future.
If you listen to the podcast, you realize that the conversations they have are not easy and there are no cut and dry cases.
Publications around the world deal with this and there is no prevailing school of thought, ranging from hard-line no, nevers, to probably some who would completely erase stuff on request.
I’ve always tried to stake out a middle ground. No, we’re not going to just take it down, but we can go back and edit or update (with a note indicating that it’s been altered from its original state) to reflect a resolution or new pertinent information gathered later.
Some people appreciate that. Others aren’t happy with it because they want to go farther. Honestly, sometimes I’m not even totally satisfied with it.
It’s certainly one of the big unsolved questions of journalism in the internet age.
So I guess, I’m soliciting opinion. What do you think?
Do people have the right to be forgotten?
