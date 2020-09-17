Ah, September. This is the month to celebrate the sweetest gift of nature — honey, of course! This one, simple ingredient is all-natural, delicious and versatile. Welcome to National Honey Month!
The National Honey Board has always recognized the importance of honey bees and the benefits of honey. So, in 1989, the National Honey Board worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to give honey the praise that it’s due, and September was officially deemed National Honey Month. We’re sure some of you are wondering, “Why September?” The answer's quite fitting, really — it's because much of our U.S. honey is harvested during this time.
Americans consume approximately 1.5 pounds of honey per person annually and now, more than ever, people are realizing the incredible versatility of this all-natural ingredient. From the kitchen pantry to the bathroom vanity and beyond, honey plays a valuable role in our everyday lives. Before you take a bite of that crisp apple or ripe pear, take a second to salute the humble honey bee who pollinates it and about 80% of our nation's agricultural crops.
Here are just a few ways you can enjoy honey and its many benefits this month … and any other day of the year!
Get to know your local beekeeper! Research beekeepers in your area that are open to visitors and witness the honey extraction process in action. You'll never look at a bee the same way again.
If you need some extra energy while on the go, you're in luck. Honey is a natural energy booster, so throw some honey sticks into your bag and enjoy a sweet pick-me-up any time of the day.
Did you know that honey is a natural skin moisturizer? Invite some friends over for a spa party! Homemade honey beauty treatments are affordable and tons of fun!
If the chilly fall air is causing a cough, just add a teaspoon of honey to hot tea. Honey is a natural cough suppressant, so drink tea and honey as much and often as needed.
Create your own beautiful “honey bar” at home by displaying a variety of honeys on your kitchen counter. There are more than 300 varietals of honey to choose from, all varying in color and texture!
Have fun with your honey bear (literally) this month and celebrate the benefits of honey!
Explore honey’s versatility, benefits and deliciousness, and have a sweet National Honey Month!
Peanut Butter Honey Granola Balls
Yield: Makes 8-10 balls
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter
1/2 cup granola
2 teaspoons peanut butter powder (pb2 or similar)
2 teaspoons honey
Pinch of salt
1/2 cup cocoa, for coating balls
1/2 cup ground honey-roasted peanuts, for coating balls
Directions
In a food processor, grind 1/2 cup granola until fine powder is formed. Place in a bowl; set aside. In the food processor, grind 1/2 cup honey-roasted peanuts until fine like gravel; place in a different bowl and set aside. In a mixing bowl, add 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1 teaspoon peanut butter powder, the ground granola and 2 teaspoons of honey with a pinch of salt. Mix until incorporated. Hand-roll balls of the peanut butter mixture — approximately 2 teaspoons of mixture per ball. (Note: if too sticky to form balls, add a little more peanut butter powder to the mixture.) Roll ball into the ground peanut mixture, or the cocoa powder to coat. Place balls on a parchment-lined sheet tray and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve!
