September: Normally at this time each year, the town is abuzz with the county fair preparations or happenings. This year looks completely different, as with so many things since March.
For us in the Extension Office, we have been without a true 4-H educator since the end of February. If we would have foreseen what this year would have entailed, I am not sure many of us in the office would have stuck around! It has been challenging at the least, but certainly has created a stronger team within our office. There have been days we have barely hung on by our toenails, but we have made it to this point.
For 4-H livestock exhibitors this year, it has been a questioning year on if they would even get to show their animals in person after putting months of work into their animals. In early August it was decided to allow them the opportunity to exhibit in person, under the guidance and regulations of the local and state health departments.
Each species superintendent was in charge of putting together a safety plan to ensure social distancing, disinfecting, and general public health practices were put in to place to help us keep all the participants as safe as possible. Some of the common practices include requirement of wearing face masks over the nose and mouth when in any of the buildings, disinfecting techniques taking place on a regular basis, and social distancing being observed when outside the buildings.
We are also limiting the number of people present, and corresponding wristbands must be worn to be allowed on the southern end of the fairgrounds. We ask that if you walk your dogs regularly down in the area near the livestock buildings that you choose a different route this coming week, or you can still cross over the foot bridge that leads to the Outdoor Theatre.
We also appreciate Pence’s being willing to set up a couple of food trailers for our 4-H participants to still get a little bit of fair food. Their booths will be open to the public all week as well and will be located at the north end of the fairgrounds near the Exhibit and Middaugh Halls.
As acting co-4-H educator, I just want to say thank you to all of our 4-H volunteers for sticking with us and pushing through this growing year. I am not going to call it challenging, although it has been, but growing seems to fit better. I feel like we have grown as an organization, we have shared strengths, and worked through down times together to figure out solutions. Thank you also to all of our 4-H families for understanding all the regulations and different things that had to take place throughout the year, from fluctuating deadlines, to different things that needed to be put in to the FairEntry system, to countless pictures needing to be taken of the animals — just in case we had to show virtually last minute. We greatly appreciate you time and additional considerations this year!
To the public, we hope to have livestreaming of all our shows available on the DeKalb County 4-H Facebook Page (facebook.com/PUDeKalbCo4H) and we are working with Auburn Essential Services to potentially provide some livestreaming with them. Stay tuned to the 4-H Facebook Page for more exciting information from that avenue. Our shows will be as follows: Saturday at noon — swine; Sunday at 11 a.m. — rabbits; Monday at noon — dairy; Tuesday at noon — dairy feeders and steers; Wednesday at noon— beef; Thursday at 11 a.m. — sheep; Friday at 11 a.m. — goats; Saturday at 11 a.m. — poultry.
