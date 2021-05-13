In this week’s edition of the Chat ‘n Chew Café, Marcelo Zimmer and Bill Johnson, Purdue University weed science specialists, shared updated news about Dicamba use for the 2021 growing season.
Planting season is at full swing, and postemergence (POST) herbicide application season will be here soon with the recent rains we have received. For those that planted Xtend or Xtendflex soybeans or use dicamba postemergence in corn or grass pastures, we would like to remind those users of the dicamba application restrictions for Indiana.
On March 2, 2021, the Indiana Pesticide Review Board (IPRB) classified all Restricted Use Pesticides (RUP) containing at least 6.5% dicamba as Highly Volatile Herbicides (HVH). A HVH is any herbicide capable of emitting vapors that can move off-target and cause injury to non-target vegetation. This decision allowed the Office of Indiana State Chemist (OISC) to establish a no-spray application period from June 21 through Aug. 31 for all dicamba HVHs. During the no-spray period, NONE of the dicamba HVHs can be applied, regardless of the target crop or site to which it is applied. Therefore, this decision also affects a few POST corn herbicides that contain dicamba and herbicides used in grass pastures as well. A list of all dicamba RUPs in Indiana that are impacted by this restriction are shown at this site: https://extension.entm.purdue.edu/newsletters/pestandcrop/article/dicamba-application-dates-for-2021-and-alternatives-for-control-of-herbicide-resistant-weeds-on-soybean/. For more information regarding dicamba’s classification as a HVH, access www.oisc.purdue.edu/pesticide/pdf/hvh_faq.pdf.
There are several states that have additional application restrictions in place for dicamba, above and beyond the June 30 cutoff date on the federal label. So, Indiana is not alone in having restrictions in place to reduce incidences of off-target movement. Since last summer, we have been advising our clientele that weed control plans that do not include the use of dicamba after June 20 should be in place for this season based on the success in reducing the number of off-target movement claims submitted to OISC. The development of herbicide-resistance to dicamba in combination to off-target movement concerns reinforces the importance of using an Integrated Weed Management (IWM) approach that does not solely rely on one active ingredient to control weeds like marestail, giant ragweed, waterhemp, and Palmer amaranth that are resistant to multiple herbicides sites of action. Strategies such as applying multiple effective herbicide modes of action (MOA); full rates of preemergence (PRE) herbicides at planting; layered residuals; cover crops; and inter-row cultivation are some of the alternatives for reducing the reliance on POST emergence herbicides such as dicamba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.