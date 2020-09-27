KENDALLVILLE — A major crash on Interstate 69 that killed three people on Sept. 16 was the most-read story on kpcnews.com.
An Angola man was one of three people who died in a crash involving seven vehicles Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. near a construction zone on Interstate 69, Indiana State Police said. The fatally injured victims were occupants of two separate vehicles.
William Charles Heil, 65, of Angola, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was driving a 2020 Mazda passenger car that was pushed under a semi trailer in front of him.
Dale Eugene Lowe, 81, and his wife, Jean Elsie Lowe, 72, Charlotte, Michigan, both were passengers in a GMC Acadia that was struck from behind by a semi tractor-trailer rig. Both succumbed to their injuries after being transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Police said the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-69 near mile marker 332, three miles north of Auburn. The crash involved two semi-tractor-trailers and five passenger vehicles.
The story piled up more than 10,000 views total to top this week’s Top 8 (instead of 10 as duplicate versions of the I-69 crash story was within the most-read list). Here’s the most-read stories from Sept. 17-23:
1) Interstate crash claims lives of Angola man, Michigan couple — 14,781 pageviews
2) UPDATE: Three killed in Interstate 69 crash — 5,399 pageviews
3) Strand Theatre’s screen dim once again — 1,734 pageviews
4) Angola man arrested on child porn charges — 1,666 pageviews
5) John Wicker will be missed — 1,262 pageviews
6) Police seek tips on graffiti vandals — 761 pageviews
7) Cougars’ kicker makes the difference — 674 pageviews
8) Carotidynia could be causing neck pain — 645 pageviews
On the KPC News Facebook page, stories about a new body scanner at the Noble County Jail, Central Noble’s overtime football win and good news about COVID-19 in the state were top three posts of the week:
Sept. 19: (Shared from The News Sun) Inmates coming into the Noble County Jail won’t be able to sneak in contraband easily any more following the installation of a new body scanner — 6,234 people reached, 74 reactions, 20 shares, 17 comments
Sept. 19: A back-and-forth contest came down to one extra point attempt. The result led to the kicker being carried off the field — 5,674 people reached, 9 reactions, four shares
Sept. 17: Indiana R0 value, known as R-naught and which measures how many people a person infected is likely to spread a disease to, was recently scored at slightly less than 1, which is one of the best among the 50 states — 4,902 people reached, 62 reactions, seven shares, 65 comments
On the individual newspaper pages, news that Indiana would hit the final stage of its reopening on Saturday, a new school board member in DeKalb Eastern and the Noble sheriff’s new body scanner were the top storeis of the week:
Sept. 23: (The Herald Republican) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is moving Indiana to Stage 5 in the Back on Track reopening of Indiana on Saturday. He says great progress has been made since July, with positivity dropping about 2 percentage points in that time. A lot of credit goes to people for distancing, wearing masks, keeping crowds down, etc. — 6,700 people reached, 71 reactions, 46 shares, 59 comments
Sept. 21: (The Star) Brown elected to DeKalb Eastern school board — 471 people reached, 70 reactions, four shares, 14 comments
Sept. 19: (The News Sun) Sheriff Max Weber wanted to get a body scanner to help catch more contraband coming into the jail. The coronavirus CARES Act helped bring the expensive scanner to Albion at low cost — 6,644 people reached, 116 reactions, 27 shares, 17 comments
