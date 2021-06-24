We hear of the need for citizens to be more involved and knowledgeable about their government — local, state and national. That is one reason for reading a local newspaper but that is not what this column is about.
It is about the test that immigrants who wish to become U.S. citizens must pass. What if we all used the U.S. citizenship test as a basis for study?
As we discuss the need for more civic education, it occurred to me the value of including in our schools a curriculum based on the 100-question test that immigrants study to become U.S. citizens.
For the civics portion of the naturalization process, a potential U.S. citizen is given 100 questions — along with all acceptable answers — to study. For the test — which is oral — 10 questions are chosen. To pass, the applicant must answer six out of the 10 correctly. A person 65 or older who has been a legal permanent resident of the U.S. for 20 or more years has a shorter list from which the 10 questions are chosen.
Although there may be additional correct answers to the 100 questions, applicants are encouraged to respond to the civics questions using the answers provided in advance.
Here are a few questions from the 2021 test (with their approved answers) from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website — uscis.gov/citizenship
1. What is the supreme law of the land?
▪ the Constitution
2. What does the Constitution do?
▪ sets up the government
▪ defines the government
▪ protects basic rights of Americans
3. The idea of self-government is in the first three words of the Constitution. What are these words?
▪ We the People
4. What is an amendment?
▪ a change (to the Constitution)
▪ an addition (to the Constitution)
5. What do we call the first ten amendments to the Constitution?
▪ the Bill of Rights
6. What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment?
▪ speech
▪ religion
▪ assembly
▪ press
▪ petition the government
9. What are two rights in the Declaration of Independence?
▪ life
▪ liberty
▪ pursuit of happiness
11. What is the economic system in the United States?
▪ capitalist economy
▪ market economy
12. What is the “rule of law”?
▪ Everyone must follow the law.
▪ Leaders must obey the law.
▪ Government must obey the law.
▪ No one is above the law.
48. There are four amendments to the Constitution about who can vote. Describe one of them.
▪ Citizens 18 and older (can vote).
▪ You don’t have to pay (a poll tax) to vote.
▪ Any citizen can vote. (Women and men can vote.)
▪ A male citizen of any race (can vote).
49. What is one responsibility that is only for United States citizens?
▪ serve on a jury
▪ vote in a federal election
51. What are two rights of everyone living in the United States?
▪ freedom of expression
▪ freedom of speech
▪ freedom of assembly
▪ freedom to petition the government
▪ freedom of religion
▪ the right to bear arms
55. What are two ways that Americans can participate in their democracy?
▪ vote
▪ join a political party
▪ help with a campaign
▪ join a civic group
▪ join a community group
▪ give an elected official your opinion on an issue
▪ call Senators and Representatives
▪ publicly support or oppose an issue or policy
▪ run for office
▪ write to a newspaper
Note from Grace: I am pleased to see writing a letter to the editor as one of the ways to participate in our democracy.
67. The Federalist Papers supported the passage of the U.S. Constitution. Name one of the writers.
▪ (James) Madison
▪ (Alexander) Hamilton
▪ (John) Jay
▪ Publius
91. Name one U.S. territory.
▪ Puerto Rico
▪ U.S. Virgin Islands
▪ American Samoa
▪ Northern Mariana Islands
▪ Guam
100. Name two national U.S. holidays.
▪ New Year’s Day
▪ Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
▪ Presidents’ Day
▪ Memorial Day
▪ Independence Day
▪ Labor Day
▪ Columbus Day
▪ Veterans Day
▪ Thanksgiving
▪ Christmas
Note from Grace: I imagine Juneteenth will become an accepted answer, if it is not already. Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of the date (June 19, 1865) on which the emancipation of slaves was announced in Texas — two years after President Lincoln’s proclamation.
President Trump increased the number of questions to 128 and immigrants needed to answer 12 of 20 questions correctly. But on April 21, President Biden restored the test to its original 100 questions.
The Trump version of the test was found to have some inaccuracies. For example, in a Dec. 3, 2020, article Steven Lubet, a professor of law at Northwestern University, wrote for Politico, that question 14 included two incorrect answers:
Question 14 on the Trump test was: Many documents influenced the U.S. Constitution. Name one.
• Declaration of Independence
• Articles of Confederation
• Federalist Papers
• Anti-Federalist Papers
• Virginia Declaration of Rights
• Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
• Mayflower Compact
• Iroquois Great Law of Peace
Lubet point out that the Federalist Papers were published to urge adoption of the Constitution, which had already been written and circulated, and therefore could not have "influenced" the writing of the Constitution. (The same is true of the Anti-Federalist Papers.)
Although the question is misleading, it is important to know about the Federalist Papers and how they help readers understand the Constitution and the founding principles of our government.
In the coming years, Hoosier students will have increased civic education, due to the passage of a civic education bill this year. Among its sponsors were Republican state Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn and Democratic state Sen. Shelli Yoder, formerly of Shipshewana and now of Monroe County.
HB 1384 requires that not later than July 1, 2022, the state board of education, in coordination with the department of education, should establish standards for civics education.
It establishes the Indiana civic education commission and provides that “each school corporation, charter school, and state accredited nonpublic school shall require each student to successfully complete in grade 6, 7 or 8 one semester of a civics education course (and) that the civics education standards in effect on July 2, 2022, may only be changed by the express authorization of the general assembly.”
I would suggest that studying the questions and answers from the U.S. citizenship test could be the basis for an entire course at the middle school or high school level.
Witnessing a naturalization ceremony could be a capstone project.
