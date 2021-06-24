The Cochran family celebrated their youngest member, Uriel, becoming a U.S. citizen at a special ceremony April 27, 2018, at St. Jude’s Catholic School in Fort Wayne. Pictured from left to right are Uriel Cochran; U.S. Sen. Todd Young; Uriel’s friend Henry Tippmann; Uriel’s mother, Mindy Cochran; Uriel’s sister, Kyleigh Cochran; Uriel’s father, Don Cochran; and Rachel Hord, one of the first children for whom Mindy and Don Cochran were foster parents. Children (younger than age 18) of parents who are U.S. citizens do not take the civics test for naturalization; they follow a different process for citizenship status.