With a Rick Steves tour group in July, we wove through six countries that formerly were behind the Iron Curtain.
We began in the Czech Republic’s “royal, prestigious Prague,” as Rick Steves puts it, and then continued by bus to Poland (Krakow), Slovakia, Hungary (Budapest), Croatia and Slovenia. For much of recent history the people of these regions suffered repression and oppression under the Nazis and the Soviets, so they — especially the Poles — have a strong bond with the people of war-torn Ukraine.
Three of the countries we visited — Poland, Slovakia and Hungary — border Ukraine.
For me, history and history in the making were most poignant and prominent in Poland. In addition to Ukraine, Poland borders Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belarus, Lithuania and Russia (Kaliningrad).
Through the centuries, Poland has seen its political boundaries drawn and redrawn ... and even disappear! From 1795 to 1918 Poland, as a country, ceased to exist. But Poland’s language, culture and faith endured.
Throughout our 15-day tour, natural wonders — such as Croatia’s Plitvice Lakes National Park — and soaring architectural beauty — such as the cathedrals and castles — abounded.
In horrifying contrast, we visited the remnants of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, a 1 1/2-hour drive from Krakow. The vast memorial to the Holocaust is divided into two parts: Auschwitz I (the work camp) and Birkenau (the death camp).
At least 1.1 million people perished at Auschwitz-Birkenau during World War II.
Our guide is married to a descendant of a Holocaust survivor. At times she seemed to shut her eyes while speaking. I wondered if it was to help herself remain detached. It would be difficult for anyone to go through the camp many times a week. At the conclusion of our lengthy tour, I asked her why she decided to be a guide. That is when we learned about her family’s Holocaust history. She paused and added, “I did not choose to do it. But someone has to.”
With his long view of history and close ties with the Russian Orthodox Church, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin believes his invasion of Ukraine is resurrecting what Ivan the Terrible, Russia’s first tsar, began. Ivan was crowned Tsar and Grand Prince of all Russia in 1547. “Without his (Ivan’s) character of both utter ruthlessness and vision, Russian history would be very different,” Tim Marshall writes in his book, “Prisoners of Geography: 10 Maps that Tell You Everything You Need to Know About Global Politics.” On the way home, I bought the book at Schipohl (Amsterdam’s airport) to read during our flights and layovers. It is timely and fascinating, and I highly recommend it.
Published in 2015 and updated in 2019, the book more or less predicted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition, it gives insights as to Putin’s other probable targets — based on geography and Putin’s megalomania, impacting more than just Eastern Europe. For example, in the book’s final chapter, Russia’s moves in the Arctic are outlined and explained.
In Prague, as we drove from the airport on July 7, one of the first things we noticed were Ukrainian flags; we also saw many in Krakow, a beautiful and historic university city that was at one time Poland’s capital. Today Warsaw is Poland’s capital.
I asked our guide in Krakow about the Ukrainian refugees.
“Now it is a very special time,” Tomasz told me on July 11. “I see Ukrainian flags hanging all over — one of the signs of the huge support Ukrainians are receiving in Poland.
“Since Feb. 24 when the war broke out, we have received more than 3.5 million refugees over the border, mainly women with small children escaping from the war. The population of Poland is 40 million. It increased by practically 10 percent nearly overnight. And still we don’t have a single refugee camp. They are all with Polish families that opened their hearts and also their homes. Everyone I know who has a spare room was or is hosting someone.”
Tomasz said his family has two spare rooms in their home and they have hosted four families already. Families coming from Ukraine pursue different paths; some have returned to Ukraine; but many have nowhere to go back to because their house is gone. Some of those families go farther into Western Europe where they have relatives “and some feel kind of comfortable here and want to start a new life.”
Many national organizations and NGOs (Non Government Organizations) provide Ukrainians with help, such as food, clothing and information about people offering housing.
“About 40 percent (of the Ukrainians) are deciding to stay here because they feel safe and connected and it is very easy for them to assimilate because the language is easy for them to learn and there are not huge cultural differences,” Tomasz said.
Asked what effect this is having on Poland’s economy, he said “positive” because Poland’s economy is growing “and needs hands for work; every shop, every restaurant, they are looking for cooks, for waiters, for shop assistants and so on.”
Asked how people in Poland feel about Russia, he said, “We are afraid of Russia because it has always been unpredictable and we have had many, many problems from that side (border). Being part of NATO makes us feel rather secure but it’s not that we don’t think about it. We do.”
Tomasz is amazed and gratified by the international support Poles have been receiving as they welcome Ukrainians. While serving as a tour guide, many people have asked him how they can help.
He said it is important to make sure any money donated goes directly to local institutions. One he recommends is Salam Lab, Laboratory of Peace — salamlab.pl/en — founded in Poland.
Poland was under Soviet domination from the end of World War II until 1989. During that time, the Soviets did everything they could to discourage Poles’ participation in the Catholic church and other religious activities.
A native of Poland and former resident of Krakow, Pope John Paul II occupied the Vatican during the time of the Soviets’ domination of Poland. The first non-Italian pope in 455 years, he is one of the four people credited with the fall of the Soviet Union. The other three are Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev.
According to author George Weigel, Pope John Paul II, credited culture for propelling historical change, rather than politics and economics. Pope John Paul II, who has been declared a saint, said the heart of culture is religion.
Despite efforts to repress it, faith endured in Poland under Soviet rule. Today Poland is one of Europe’s most religious countries. According to Tomasz, his nation is an example of “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
