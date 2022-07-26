I pick the girls up at the airport. It is their first solo flight (without an adult), and I am definitely anxious to see them at the gate. There was that thought that they might not get on the plane, but I did not need to worry. There is just one bag between Holly and Brianna. We toss it (more like nudge it) into the back of the Jeep and drive the back way home, showing off the late afternoon sunlight on the fields of Indiana. The girls live in a beautiful house in Charleston with much time on the seacoast, yet they feel as if Indiana is their home. Maybe that is the thing called “roots?” Nonetheless, they ooh and ahh over the beauty of Indiana, and I am in total agreement.
The house is ready. Their rooms are ready with white roses, new journals for summer stories and gift cards to Caleo. They love being free and close enough to walk to town, to the cousins’ house, or just to run around the neighborhood after dark with their flashlights. I am glad I can offer these tokens of life in a small town.
Brianna always says one of her favorite memories in this old house is that every night they sleep here, I go from room to room chatting with each child and saying goodnight. So, on their first night I go to each room to chat and say goodnight. For the next month, Holly occupies my lovely room and I share the twin room with Noah when he and Faith arrive. For the time being, they love not hearing all the noise the twins make in the early morning and relish a few days of freedom!
I do fill the calendar with an event or two for each day. By the next morning we are ready with chores done, cat fed and laundry on the line early so we can visit the state historic site of Gene Stratton Porter.
My GPS takes us on all back roads so the drive is delightful! Since the girls love Indiana history, I thought it was time to introduce them to Gene as she is still so important to our history today, and I portray her in the first person. We arrive a bit early for the tour of the house in Rome City so the new naturalist, Lauren (named after Lauren Bacall) puts old film clips on in the upstairs room. Posters line the walls and many memories pop up for me of Christmas events, tea parties and other events.
Lauren hears the girls say they are hungry so she toasts them each a bagel and brings it to them along with cinnamon sugar. We watch the clips of films until the tour and then listen intently to all the stories told by the docent, Terry. Holly talks about these stories all the way home. They are both enthralled by this writer, photographer, naturalist, painter, etc. as am I.
We end the day watching “Where the Crawdads Sings,” which seems the perfect match although it is a fictional movie. I loved the book, and was not disappointed in the least with the film. All the way home we compare and contrast the lives of the two women and their love for nature. It is exceedingly wonderful to share thoughts with these two granddaughters of mine!
Since it is also my birthday week, I invite all four of the kids to join me at Hall’s Gas House in Fort Wayne for my birthday lunch celebration. (And, yes, you know I am a local girl and buy and shop local in every way, but …) When I was a teenager my dad always asked me where I wanted to go for my birthday. It was always the Gas House. We also went after every theater production in Fort Wayne. Tradition. Now I want to pass that along to the grands. We make our reservation and have a round table for the five of us. For two hours we sit and talk (no cell phones allowed) and laugh! Our server takes our photo, and I am beyond happy for this event.
I take the back roads home through Spencerville to see the “gnome tree” and the covered bridge. When we arrive back home, the girls bake my birthday cake and we play Clue while the sky turns inky black and full of lightning.
Really, what more do I need than time with these children?
