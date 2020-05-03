”I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
(John 16:33)
When Jesus was crucified and the people, basically, “bid” on his clothing, while he was being tortured and crucified, they were just plain, right out mean to Jesus.
Jesus said, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing.” And they divided up his clothes by casting lots.” (Luke 23:34)
How many times have you been hurt for no apparent reason? Some folks can be very thick skinned, as some call the readiness to brush off crude, ugly and mean remarks or actions.
I am not that easily able to shut the door on my emotions. So, I carry my “hurts” around for a while. That is why John 16:33 is so very important to me to remember. This verse eases any pain or sorrow that abides in me.
During this time of total distress in our minds, hearts, and yes, health, people can decide to act in love, empathy and forgiveness, as Jesus taught us.
So much stress and being cooped up is getting old. So be very watchful for any stress you may place upon those you love.
If you have been mistreated by actions and words, your very spirit crushed because you think what you are doing is helping and giving of yourself and along comes that “Meanie,” to try and damper your spirit, then you need to always keep in mind the above verses. Carry them around like they are your “Spirit Armor.” Do not let words and actions tear you down.
The word Meanie came to me from a younger person, and it brought back memories of when I was a child. The term used was “Old ___ Meanie.” That open space is not a swear word. Back in the early 1950’s I heard it a lot from the bullied kids talking back to the ones who were just right out mean!
Adults can be mean as well and we need to remember not to be that way back to anyone who is mean to us. We need to be as Jesus would want us to be: ”Father, forgive them because they do not know what they are doing.” (Luke 23:34)
Sometimes, the pain causes us to be unsure of “our luck” in life, makes us feel like we do not ever get a break from the “Meanie.” Then I stop and think of John 16:33. Earlier this month I had someone write to me and use this verse and it really struck home with me.
So, during these times of turmoil, there are tense, unsure, worried thoughts that creep into our minds. Words said by others can crush our very souls; there are moments of fear of the unseen enemy that is “stalking us.” Now is the time to remember you are never alone, you are never unlucky, you are never not loved by your Father in Heaven. He loves you!
Our Father in Heaven loves us so much. Never give up hope. All will be well. Be it health, cruel actions or words, any worry that disturbs your “Light” that makes you shine ”Forgive them, they do not know what they do.”
God knows what you need and He will, in His timing, answer your prayers, and guide you in speaking loving words, prompt you to kind actions, and all you have to do is ask Him and your prayers will be answered.
The next time someone hurts you, insults you, ignores you, crushes your spirit in any way; know that the Holy Spirit is right there with you “holding you up” with the love of God and turn the other check, walk away, go on with your life ever seeking to be the “Person God made you to Be.”
It is very important that we try our best to love and care for each other in our families and since we cannot get together, with all those we cherish, we need to pray for all humanity, our animal kingdom and our natural world.
So “take heart” and listen to the Holy Spirit speaking to you the next time you are saddened by others’ actions or words; for they truly do not know what they do ... even to their selves.
