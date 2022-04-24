”Let not your hearts be troubled, believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many rooms, if it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And when I go to prepare a place for you, I will come again, and take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.” (John 1-4)
Lately, I have had a couple of friends, much younger than me, suffering from illnesses. I keep in contact with them and they know if they need me, “just to listen,” or for whatever, I am here for each. These two young women were devastated by the news their doctors gave them, and rightly so. My heart went out to each of them.
Being so far away from each of them, I could do little but listen to them, talk to them and pray for them, which I did, as well as did many of their other friends and families. “Praises be to God,” prayers reached Heaven!
My tendency has always been to worry way too much. It seemed to me, that “worry” was instilled within me and I just, still at my age and faith, have a hard time letting go of “worry.” And, I know better, as our Father has calmed me many times. Yes, that humanness in me seems to push me to be a “controller” and well, let’s face it, “controlling anything” is near to impossible, most of the time.
Fortunately for each young woman, they are recovering. One has many issues left upon her body from the effects of COVID. She did everything she was supposed to do and still caught COVID.
The other young woman, who is 10 years younger than my other friend, was told she might have cancer, devastating to her, to say the least! This week she found out there is no cancer, but she still has to have surgery fairly soon.
So, I prayed and tried to console each, in my own way, and in doing so, I found that I brought more “wisdom” to myself, as well as, once again, I was reassured of our Father’s love for me/us!
Being able to share with one, I told her of the four scares of cancer I had, dating back to when I was working on finishing my college degree; another time my husband was away at college, working on a Master’s Degree and could not come home; the third scare was when my youngest was only 3 years old, and the last scare was 15 years ago when I did have breast cancer.
So, I tried to use the wisdom, our Father had shown me and explain to the girls there is always hope.
Sometimes we find something amiss with our health at very difficult times, and cannot understand “the why of it all.” That is when we turn to our Father, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit and put our faith to work ... praying, listening, and giving all worry and concern to our Heavenly Family ... they are listening! Trust!
Our mothers nurture us in the womb; when we arrive, our Father takes over and helps nurture us through so many different experiences in life. I pray that I continue to use that wisdom He sends to me and try very hard to listen to Him ... to try and bring others the comfort and hope they may need in their time of worry, or whatever may be happening in their lives, at any given moment. “Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up.” (Proverbs 12:5)
We absolutely must keep faith foremost in our hearts and souls and turn to our Father, Jesus and the Holy Spirit, because they truly, I feel, are with us every second of our lives.
“In my distress, I called out to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From His temple He heard my voice, my cry came before Him, into His ears. (Psalms 18:6) (Our Father is there for us, always.)
Please offer up kind words, a kind smile, a kind gesture, a kind heart and soul to any of your brothers and sisters you may meet wherever you may wander.
May our Father bless you, your family, and any animal companions you may have.
