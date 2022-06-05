Q. My husband and a friend installed new counter tops in our kitchen several years ago and it looks beautiful. It was a greatly needed improvement with a new sink and faucet. The area around the sink though has what I will call a void under a small area of the laminate and when I apply pressure, I can feel it give. Is there anything we can do to correct this? — Carol in rural Noble County
A. There are several places that your handyman might have gotten his tops and yes sometimes tops from the big stores can be inexpensive and there is a reason for that.
If the laminate is not adhered properly or if at the time the mastic adhesive was not adhered, the laminate can prematurely come loose.
It could also be because the moisture around the sink has caused the laminate to release from the wood structure. Often counter tops will not have enough backing laid underneath to give good support especially over larger cabinets like sink bases.
You could try to add some support underneath to allow for less movement hoping to stabilize that area of the top.
Most end caps for laminate counters are heat applied so if you have an end cap that comes loose you can apply heat with a household iron that will re-adhere the end cap. The same is the case with the laminate that is loose causing a void under the plastic laminate of your top. It is best to lay a towel down on the laminate, so you do not scorch the plastic and then heat up your iron and gently apply to the loose area. If it is close to the edge be careful that you don’t get any of the adhesive to become liquid and leak out from the the laminate. If you get unwanted glue on Mom’s iron, you will get in trouble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.