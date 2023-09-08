With so much to see, do and discover, Liam, 3, had a great time during the family’s summer vacation in Florida. His mother, Ashton, shared that while he was on the beach he found a feather in the sand and said, “Guys, look what I found on the floor in the snow!”
At a different time, Liam’s older sister Zyan, 6, also had an interesting comment about nature. When she saw hail, she said, “It’s raining beads!” — Ashton Draper of Kendallville
+++
We were so happy to be able to welcome our nephew Robert, his wife Faiza and their daughters for dinner on a Friday night in July. Robert and Faiza had picked up their oldest daughter, Salma, 8, from a week at Camp Eberhart in Michigan and we were their first stop. Prior to Eberhart, Salma had spent a week at a sailing camp near their home in Maryland. (Salma is a fifth-generation camper at Eberhart.) Before dinner Faiza was supervising Salma and her younger sister Florentina with handwashing because they had been outdoors most of the day. I overheard Salma say gently, but firmly, to Faiza, who was hovering beside her: “I’m sorry, Mom, but after two weeks I learned how to get along without a mother.”
+++
Tia started kindergarten this year. She likes the bus but tried to get her mother to pick her up on her birthday. Tia told her mother, “The school isn’t that far from our house but we turn all the wrong ways and eventually get there after we find other people’s houses.”
A few days after starting kindergarten Tia said one evening around bedtime: “Mommy — so this kindergarten thing — does it happen everyday?” When her mother said yes she said, “That’s OK. It’s really fun. I am just tired.”
Another kindergarten comment by Tia: “The chefs there are really good. You just have to hurry up and eat it before they say Miss Peters is coming back.”
+++
Question of the Day brought to you by Hazel, 3:
“Mama, why are you hiding in the pantry eating Goldfish?”
Shared by Brianna Hayden, mother of Hazel, of Kendallville.
+++
Lucy’s legs were still sore one morning due to exercise but they were feeling much better than they had the previous day. However, as she was walking down the stairs, in socks, her legs buckled and then her foot slipped and before she knew it she had fallen down the stairs and had scrapes and bruises all over. Her husband Jaer and Alessandra, 8, came running out to see what happened ... Alessandra said it sounded like something “extremely heavy” was thrown down the stairs — not necessarily how a fitness buff wants to be described. — Lucretia Cardenas of Texas
+++
Thank you to everyone who contributed to this week’s column. I need more stories! Please email me at ghousholder@kpcmedia.com; mail stories to me at 816 Mott St., Kendallville, IN 46755, or go to funnykids.com to submit your story and also read past stories. Please share this column with friends and family — I would love to hear from them, too.
