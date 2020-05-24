While I know some adamant cat fanciers, I have always been a dog person. For almost all my life, there has been at least one dog in my life, including a mutt named Zippy who rules my home at present.
It has always been clear to me that dogs have talents I could never attain. So, it did not surprise me that trials are planned in the United Kingdom to investigate whether specialized medical sniffer dogs could detect COVID-19 in humans, even before symptoms appear.
Dogs have previously been trained by Medical Detection Dogs to use their strong sense of smell to detect distinctive odors linked to some cancers, malaria and Parkinson’s disease.
If successful, the proof-of-principle trials could lead to a group of six novice bio-detection dogs entering several weeks of specialist training. These dogs are a mix of spaniels and Labradors, half of which are rescue dogs.
Initially, hospital staff in London hospitals will collect odor samples from people who are infected with the novel coronavirus and those who are uninfected. The dogs will then be tested to see whether they can identify the presence of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) from the samples.
Previous work has shown that malaria has a distinctive odor. So, dogs have been successfully trained to accurately detect the smell of malaria. Combining this with the knowledge that respiratory disease can change body odor makes researchers hopeful that the dogs might also detect COVID-19.
Professionally trained sniffer dogs could revolutionize the approach to this whole pandemic, screening hundreds of people per hour for the virus.
The dogs begin their training by learning all rules of the “scent game” that includes learning to use their nose and how to indicate if they detect a scent.
Later, the test samples will be introduced. Until then, nobody will know whether COVID-19 does have a detectable odor.
There was a paper published a few years ago on training dogs to be able to detect viruses in cattle, which was very successful. But dog detectives have not been used in human viral illness in the past. They have worked in a number of other diseases, some of which are incredibly difficult to diagnose.
Parkinson’s disease is a good example. There is no test for Parkinson’s disease other than waiting for the damage to show itself and for an assessment to be made symptomatically. But researchers discovered that Parkinson’s disease had a unique odor that dogs were able to detect quite reliably.
There is also evidence from the world of chemistry, looking at mass spectrometry, that other viruses do seem to have unique odor patterns.
If there is a scent associated with COVID-19, it will take up to 10 weeks to train and test the dogs and build up an evidence base of sensitivity and specificity.
Then, perhaps just as dogs currently work in airports with currency, explosives or drugs, a dog will sniff you for half a second trying to detect COVID-19. We might not even need to stop moving, the dog will sniff the air around us.
This of course would be of huge value in being able to rapidly screen a group coming in from an area of the world where there may be a current hotspot, and ensuring that those persons take the test immediately and isolate for periods as required.
Of course, it is not about dogs taking the place of using tests. It is about dogs working to help screen people who would need testing immediately.
This will be especially important if dogs can detect COVID-19 in the asymptomatic/pre-symptomatic phases. If dogs can pick these people out during the several days when people are shedding and spreading virus before they may have symptoms, it is going to have a real impact.
Although I am always impressed by talent in dogs (or in humans for that matter), I doubt that our Zippy will ever be anything more than a faithful canine companion. But in truth, that will be plenty.
