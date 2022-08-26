This is about an unfinished project.
When it came to Christmas and birthdays, I always had a hard time thinking of gifts for Mom and Dad. In August 1992, I had an idea. I would write a book for them — a book for them and for the family. On Sept. 1, 1992, I wrote a letter to Mom and Dad outlining my plan and asking 30 questions to get me started. They were here in Kendallville, next door to us, at the time.
My father, George O. Witwer, passed on Jan. 20. He grew up in South Bend. Recently, while organizing his paperwork, we came across a letter from him to me, dated Sept. 2, 1992. It read:
Dear Gracie,
Your letter of yesterday ... was a thrill to receive. Nobody will appreciate the present more than Lee and me. One could say this is a paradox where the “present” is the past.
Anyway ... to answer your questions:
When I was in the sixth grade at James Monroe School I was elected the editor of our school newspaper, a post previously held by a girl. I was uncertain about accepting this “honor” not only because I felt it was gender specific but because I simply could not spell. The spelling was overcome by a red-headed girl who thought she was my girlfriend. Doris was a world-class speller. I dictated the stories to her, she wrote them and we mimeographed the rag together in the principal’s office.
I started writing short stories and poems in the eighth grade ... My masterpiece was an epic poem “The Ghosts of Lake Michigan” about a ship that foundered in a storm and the corpses that danced on its deck 100 fathoms down. I have it somewhere.
I continued writing short stories at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, Conn., where efforts to teach me to spell continued without success. Fortunately, I found a boy for whom writing was agony and spelling a delight. We did the obvious.
I was elected chairman of the Hotchkiss Literary Monthly and continued my writing at Yale in a famous course called “Daily Themes.” Every day we had to write a few paragraphs in which a character learns something about himself he didn’t know, or the reader realizes something about the character or situation he didn’t suspect or, in short, something interesting and significant happens. The first 20 or 30 of these are easy. Then it becomes like the Indian torture. Supposedly, this is how Gertrude Stein taught Ernest Hemingway to write in the Paris of the 1920s. His efforts survive, sandwiched between the short stories in his book, “In Our Time.” Mine, fortunately, do not.
Back at Yale after a brief career in the CIA during which time the one really good thing that happened to me was to marry your mother, I decided I was not really a writer. I had some success writing a scenario for a movie “The Pardoner’s Tale” which won a Yale Cinema Association contest and was made into a 45-minute movie, but I decided I would be unable to support myself and our family as a writer of fiction.
I was desperate to find how I could perform a service to society which I would enjoy and which would support us. I really enjoyed selling ads and writing for the Yale Daily News; so I drifted into journalism. My father sold his insurance business in South Bend my sophomore year at Yale, to my great relief. Both my parents were supportive of any career I might choose; they were only afraid I might not make a choice.
I began as a reporter for the Wallingford (Conn.) Post, a weekly 10 miles north of New Haven ... I stayed only seven months, the time it took me to get hired by the New Haven Register ...
My time at the New Haven Register started in the spring of 1955. We lived first in Southington, an outpost of the Register in what was changing to Hartford Courant territory. I had four columns of space to fill daily — some 5,000 words, not counting photos and headlines. Can you imagine writing 5,000 words daily, seven days a week? I learned to manufacture news. You get the first selectman (what Connecticut people call their mayor) to say a few words about a statement made by the school board president and this allows you to repeat most of the school board story from two days before. You also learn to take a lot of photos.
After about two years I was promoted to the copy desk. (Somehow, I don’t really know when or how, I had learned to spell, slightly.) The hours were much better and we moved to Hotchkiss Grove in Branford and then to Island View Avenue in Pine Orchard. I was promoted to be state editor of the Journal Courier, the morning daily.
Life began to improve. Your mother was very beautiful. You kids were very cute. Our friends, like Gil Colgate and Denis Debost, would come up from New York — or we’d go down there. Joe and Jane Osburn were living in Weston, Conn.
When I took the job as state editor, I was told by Jerry Harrington, the managing editor, that if I worked very hard for a year he (Harrington) planned to retire and I would become ...
And it ends there, at the bottom of page 3.
Eventually our family moved to Kendallville and Dad guided KPC Media Group, which our family sold in May, to become a top quality news organization.
Dad had only answered my first four questions. I remember Dad telling me he was going to give the project to Mom to continue. I never heard any more.
They got something like sweaters for Christmas.
Dad probably never dreamed that what he started would resurface as a present for me 30 years later.
