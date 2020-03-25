The Covid-19 virus has changed the lives of all Americans. I hope that the scientists find a treatment soon, and I pray for the health care workers who are fighting the battle on the front lines every day.
It is the responsibility of all citizens to help contain the spread of this disease and slow down the number of people who will contract it by practicing social distancing. By definition, social distancing requires that we do not shake hands, that we avoid crowds, and stand several feet from other people, and unless you need something essential, stay home. This disease has caused a lot of stress and makes us feel isolated.
So, the question is: How can we best deal with this stress?
One of the best things we can do to combat this stress is to schedule a daily walk — I do. If you happen to be in town, you will see me daily on the streets, in the park, or around Trine University’s campus. I will be by myself; I will probably have some music on, but I will say hi to everyone from a distance by giving you a wave or a thumbs up. With the recent death of Kenny Rogers, I will go down memory lane by adding him to my music playlist.
I usually walk twice a day. I can tell you that my phone which keeps track of my daily steps is going crazy! If I had a dog, he would become the healthiest dog in the county because he would be my walking partner.
I also limit the amount of my TV time because it isn’t healthy. Without sports there isn’t much for me to watch. I also do not overdose on the news because it may affect my mood. I will check the news in the morning and around 6 p.m. but other than that I will fill my day with the things I can control.
With the weather getting warmer, I will get out my bike! Not to train for a triathlon but to cruise at a comfortable speed for an hour or so. Walking or biking is great. I always feel better when I get home. Yes, there is a physical benefit of my walking or biking, but I do it because it clears my mind.
Being by myself is not a bad thing. It gives me time to reflect on all my blessings and memories.
What is really weird is that this virus and social distancing has and will bring us closer as friends, families, and as a nation. Since the virus struck, I have felt compelled to reach out to my brother and sister in Florida, my sister in New York state, my best friends in high school and college, and to the many students that I have worked with over the years, just to see that they are all doing well!
So, my recommendation to each of you is to get out of the house, get a walk or bike ride in, but also to reach out to your family and friends and lean on each other. Together we will not only get through this but be better for it!
