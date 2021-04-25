Even though the recent weather has been more like winter, Spring 2021 is here, our second spring during the pandemic. Outdoor activities have been encouraged throughout the pandemic, which makes it a reasonable time to talk about ticks and tick-borne diseases.
I admit this is not a pleasant topic. However, I have already found a tick that was getting ready to feast upon me after a couple of hours cleaning up along a trail.
Ticks are bloodsucking arthropods that feed on mammals, birds and reptiles. There are three families of ticks. But two of those families, hard-bodied ticks and soft-bodied ticks, are responsible for transmitting the most diseases to humans in the U.S.
Ticks efficiently transmit bacteria, spirochetes, protozoa, rickettsia, and nematodes to humans while they are feeding on our blood. Not all pathogens are infectious (e.g., tick paralysis, which occurs after exposure to a neurotoxin and red meat allergy because of alpha-gal).
Ticks require a blood meal to transform to their next stage of development (larva to nymph to adult). Life cycles of hard and soft ticks differ with most hard ticks undergoing a two-year life cycle and feeding slowly over many days. In contrast, soft ticks feed multiple times often for less than one hour and are capable of transmitting diseases in less than one minute.
Rocky Mountain spotted fever was the first recognized tick-borne disease (TBD) in humans. Since then, 18 additional pathogens transmitted by ticks have been identified with 40% being described since 1980. The number of cases of TBD has risen yearly. Mosquito transmission accounts for only 7%, while ticks are responsible for most vector-transmitted diseases in the U.S. with Lyme disease most frequently reported.
Three species of ticks are responsible for most human disease: the Black-legged tick, the Lone Star tick and the American dog tick. Each can cause multiple diseases.
Risk for acquisition of a specific disease is dependent upon the type of tick, its geographic location, the season and duration of the exposure.
Tick exposure can occur year-round, but tick activity is greatest between April and September. Ticks are generally found near the ground, in brushy or wooded areas. They can climb tall grasses or shrubs and wait for a potential host to brush against them. When this occurs, they seek a site for attachment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initiated a national tick surveillance program in 2017. Five universities were established as regional centers of excellence to help prevent and rapidly respond to emerging vector-borne diseases across the U.S. For state-specific activity go to cdc.gov/ncezid/dvbd/vital-signs/index.html.
As the old adage tells us, prevention is better than cure. So, here are a few things you can do:
• Remove leaf litter, clear tall brush and grass around the home and at edge of lawns. Mow the lawn frequently.
• Keep playground equipment, decks and patios away from yard edges and trees.
• If you live near a wooded area, place a three-foot wide barrier of gravel or wood chips between the areas.
• Put up a fence to keep unwanted animals out.
• Keep the yard free of potential hiding place for ticks (e.g., mattresses or furniture).
• Stack wood neatly and in a dry area.
• Use pesticides, but do not rely on them solely to prevent tick exposure.
When you are outdoors, consider these precautions:
• While in brushy areas or open woodlands or tall grass, wear knee-high rubber boots, tuck pant legs into socks, wear light-colored clothing so the ticks can be seen easily.
• Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents. Note: Oil of lemon-, eucalyptus- and para-menthane-diol-containing products should not be used in children aged 3 years or less.
• Treat clothing and gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin to repel mosquitoes and ticks.
• Check clothes for ticks. Drying clothes on high heat for 10 minutes will kill ticks. If washing is needed, use hot water. Lower temperatures will not kill ticks.
• Do daily body checks for ticks after coming indoors.
• Check pets for ticks.
• Since ticks do not jump, they normally first attach to a person’s legs and then they can crawl to other parts of the body. Always remember to check the backs of legs and other areas you cannot easily see, and do not get into a car without first checking for ticks after any potential tick exposure.
If you find a tick, remove it as follows:
• Use tweezers, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.
• Pull upward. Do not twist or jerk the tick. Place in a container. (Ideally, you could submit it for species identification.)
• After removal, clean the bite area with alcohol or soap and water.
• Never crush a tick with your fingers.
Despite the possibility of ticks and other concerns, go outside and get some exercise.
